Auckland Rugby League Announces Digital Partnership

Auckland Rugby League has announced a new partnership with Sportsground Limited to provide the latest technology from Sporty.co.nz for Auckland Rugby League and its clubs.

The arrangement provides a website upgrade for Auckland Rugby League and for each of its affiliated clubs, along with a suite of club member management tools to help club administration and communication. Each rugby league club will receive a website refresh, club member management solution, eNewsletter sender, Mobile App, and training & support.

CEO of Auckland Rugby League, Greg Whaiapu stated, “Part of ARL’s mission is to deliver continuous improvement and innovation. Technology from Sporty.co.nz is an important part of this.”

At the start of 2021 the national sports organisation for Rugby League, NZRL, went through a vendor selection process to decide upon a platform for registering rugby league participants into its national database. NZRL selected Sporty.co.nz from Sportsground Limited.

The Sporty solution includes online registrations, team entries, competition management, digital team sheets and a Match Day App for the live scoring of games. Sporty is used by over 3,500 sports clubs, associations, and schools across New Zealand to register over 500,000 people each year into organised sport.

Mike Purchas, CEO of Sportsground Limited said, “ARL is the largest Rugby League district in New Zealand and continues to lead its clubs with innovation. Sporty has worked with ARL for many years and we’re thrilled to help take things to the next level.”

Whaiapu added, “The team at Sporty understand Kiwi sport. What we and our clubs do online is important for the recruitment and retention of league participants. This new partnership is designed to grow club capability and help get more people enjoying more rugby league more often.”

