Auckland DHB First To Reach 90% Fully Vaccinated

Auckland District Health Board has become our first DHB to pass the significant milestone of fully vaccinating 90 percent of its eligible population against COVID-19, Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced today.

“At the start of today, the DHB only had 346 more people needing to get their second dose to hit 90 percent and they’d vaccinated that number by early this afternoon,” Dr Bloomfield said.

“The collaboration between Māori, iwi, Pasifika, GPs, pharmacies and other primary care providers and Auckland DHB has been a crucial part of successfully reaching this milestone today.

“Auckland has showed true leadership with its Māori and Pasifika vaccinations. By this morning, only 755 more Māori in Auckland DHB need to receive a first dose to reach 90 percent and 75 percent are already fully vaccinated there so far. Only 1035 more Pasifika from the DHB need to receive a first dose to reach 90 percent and 78 percent are already fully vaccinated to date.

“This is a phenomenal achievement thanks to a massive effort by thousands of health workers rolling out the vaccine programme in our largest city and the 381,562 people in Auckland DHB who have rolled up their sleeves for their two shots to reach this 90 percent milestone.

“I want to congratulate you all for your outstanding commitment towards making New Zealand a safer place for yourselves, your whānau and your communities.

“I also acknowledge that Auckland has faced our greatest burden during this Delta outbreak and everyone across New Zealand owes a debt of gratitude to all Aucklanders for helping to keep us safe. Thank you.

“The new COVID-19 Protection Framework hinges on high vaccination rates across the country and our vaccination efforts mean we can look forward to a summer with greater freedoms. But we’re not finished yet.

“Currently, nine DHBs have already vaccinated at least 90 percent of their eligible population with their first doses, which includes the three Auckland DHBs, MidCentral, Capital & Coast, Hutt Valley, Wairarapa, Canterbury and Southern. A further four DHBs – Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson Marlborough and South Canterbury – have reached 89 percent first doses and only need to vaccinate 4300 more people between them to hit 90 percent. The remaining DHBs are hot on their heels.

“By this morning, nationally we have given 7,296,948 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 3,825,945 (91%) first doses and 3,471,003 (82%) second doses. To reach 90% fully vaccinated nationwide, a further 317,148 people need to get their second doses – that’s about 7.5 percent of our eligible population.

“I urge everyone who is yet to get vaccinated to please do so and for those of you yet to get your second dose, do it now if it is three weeks since your first dose. This is your best way of protecting yourself, your loved ones and your communities from COVID-19,” Dr Bloomfield said.

As at 11.59pm yesterday (18 November) in Auckland DHB, 404,727 people (95%) have received their first dose and 381,216 (89.9%) have been fully vaccinated. To reach 90% fully vaccinated, at least 346 more people needed to get their second dose today.

In Waitematā DHB, 488,936 people (93%) have received their first dose and 455,958 (87%) have been fully vaccinated. To reach 90% fully vaccinated, a further 17,520 people need to get their second dose.

In Counties Manukau DHB, 441,322 people (91%) have received their first dose and 404,106 (84%) have been fully vaccinated. To reach 90% fully vaccinated, a further 30,390 people need to get their second dose.

