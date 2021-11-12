Auckland City Mission Concerned About Christmas

Press Release – Auckland City Mission

The Auckland City Mission – Te Tāpui Atawhai, is worried about not meeting demand at Christmas, as its team faces the ever-growing demand for support created by Covid restrictions.

The Mission’s staff are extremely worried they won’t be able to provide up to 9,000 boxes of food and tens of thousands of presents for families who’d otherwise go without this festive season.

Their concerns come as they continue to meet demand for food parcels which has more than quadrupled since before COVID-19 reached Aoteroa’s shores.

Latest figures released by the Mission show that, along with their partners, they are now giving out over 1,600 food parcels a week – up from an average of 450 in pre-Covid times. Between 18 August – 5 November, a total of 20,779 food parcels were distributed, feeding more than 82,000 people.

Missioner Helen Robinson is expecting increased need this summer after three months of severe Covid restrictions in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“We are currently supporting more people and families than we ever have before. We know that will translate to more families than ever before relying on us to provide some joy this Christmas.”

“Not only are more people struggling, but the lockdown means that people who usually collect food and gifts to help haven’t been able to do that. We will find a way but are once again asking generous Aucklanders to help us, help those families in the city who would otherwise go without – because everybody deserves a Christmas Day.”

Last year the Mission gave out 30,000 gifts and 9,000 Christmas food parcels to Aucklanders who would otherwise have gone without.

