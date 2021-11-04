Arts Council Appoints Deputy Chair And Welcomes New Members

Press Release – Creative New Zealand

Following appointments by the Minister for Arts, Culture & Heritage, Hon Carmel Sepuloni, the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa (Creative New Zealand’s governing board) is delighted to welcome new members: artist and curator Ane Tonga and experienced cross-sector governor Hilary Poole.

Current member Michael Prentice has been appointed as the Council’s new Deputy Chair, and Garth Gallaway has been reappointed to the Council for a further term.

Ane joins the Arts Council following Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban’s departure at the end of October 2021. Hilary fills the member vacancy left by former Chair Michael Moynahan, while Michael Prentice steps into the Deputy Chair role which was vacant following former Deputy Chair Caren Rangi’s appointment to the Chair position in March 2021.

“Fa’afetai tele lava to departing board member Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban for the alofa and mana she brought to her years of service at Toi Aotearoa,” said Hon Carmel Sepuloni.

“I’m excited by the appointments of both Ane and Hilary, two formidable wahine who I know will make a valuable contribution to a strong, passionate and diverse board that is dedicated to serving the arts sector and the wider community. I am also delighted that Michael and Garth will be continuing their good mahi with the board,” Hon Carmel Sepuloni continued.

Arts Council Chair Caren Rangi echoed these sentiments: “We’re excited to welcome Hilary and Ane to our Arts Council whānau. They each bring a unique blend of skills, experience and perspectives that will add rich new dimensions to our mahi. Hilary’s strong and wide-ranging governance experience will be of great value in strengthening our Council governance practices, and Ane’s perspectives and experience as a Tongan arts practitioner will be a welcome input to our strategic and investment discussions”.

“We also welcome Michael’s appointment as the Council’s Deputy Chair, and Garth’s reappointment as an Arts Council member. Both have made significant contributions to the Council’s work during their time with us,” continued Caren.

Ane, Hilary and Michael’s terms are for three years, commencing 1 November 2021. Garth’s reappointment runs from 1 November 2021 to 30 April 2023.

Ane Tonga is an Auckland-based artist and curator of Tongan descent. She is the inaugural Curator, Pacific Art at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. Previously, she was the Lead Exhibition Curator at Rotorua Museum Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa and has undertaken curatorial roles and delivered exhibition projects at Objectspace Auckland, City Gallery Wellington and Dunedin Public Art Gallery. Currently, she is the Deputy Chair of Contemporary HUM Trust Board and a member of the Whitecliffe Fine Arts Advisory Group.

Ane’s research and creative practice examines gender and the politics of representation, Indigenous photographic histories and feminisms. She has also held academic positions including Adjunct Lecturer at Unitec Institute of Technology and Professional Teaching Fellow at Elam School of Fine Arts at the University of Auckland. Recent publications include Edith Amituanai: Double Take and Te Ringa Rehe – The Legacy of Emily Schuster.

Hilary Poole of Auckland has over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership and governance roles within the commercial and not-for-profit sectors. She’s a current trustee of Play It Strange, which supports and encourages young New Zealanders to write, record and perform their own songs. Hilary is a former board member of Sport New Zealand and Deputy Chair of High Performance Sport New Zealand, and was previously Chief Executive Officer for both Hockey New Zealand and Netball New Zealand.

Hilary is also a former independent director of Prolife Foods Ltd and Martin Jenkins, and former Chair of Just Life Group, Diocesan School for Girls, and the First Foundation. She is a chartered fellow of the NZ Institute of Directors, having been a member of the Institute since 2002.

Michael Prentice of Christchurch is owner and Director of Thinking Out Loud, a strategic consultancy that works with organisations and brands to help clarify and communicate their story. Michael was formerly Managing Director of the Christchurch office of strategic design consultancy Designworks, and Group Strategic Director for Strategy Design and Advertising. He has extensive managerial and commercial skills and has developed the brand and advertising strategies of some of New Zealand’s most recognised brands.

Michael was a member of the former Arts Board of Creative New Zealand, and joined the Arts Council in May 2014 under the Council’s new unitary governance structure. He currently chairs the Council’s Audit & Risk Committee. Michael also founded and chaired the trust board of contemporary dance company Black Grace, and is a former director of Auckland performing arts facilities organisation The Edge.

Garth Gallaway of Christchurch is a lawyer and a partner in Chapman Tripp. He has extensive experience in civil litigation, insurance law, and health and safety defence work. He is also experienced in alternative dispute resolution, especially mediation. Currently, he is the Chair of the Arts Foundation of New Zealand Te Tumu Toi and the Maia Health Foundation.

Garth is a collector of New Zealand art, a trustee of the Christchurch Art Gallery Trust, Chair of the W.A. Sutton Charitable Trust and Honorary President of New Zealand Football. He was a member of the Dunedin Public Art Gallery and a member of the Film and Literature Review Board. Garth joined the Arts Council in May 2017.

