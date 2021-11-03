Around 29,000 Vaccines Given Yesterday; 58 In Hospital; 100 Community Cases

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There were 28,921 vaccines administered yesterday, including 7,574 first doses and 21,347 second doses. To date, 88 percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 76 percent are fully vaccinated.

Getting vaccinated will help to stop people from becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 and will save lives.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 6,925,585: 3,724,359 first doses (88%); 3,201,226 second doses (76%) Vaccines administered yesterday 28,921: 7,574 first doses; 21,347 second doses Mâori (percentage of eligible people) 414,971 first doses (73%); 307,415 second doses (54%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 245,346 first doses (86%); 199,969 second doses (70%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 7,616: 1,803 first doses; 5,813 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people 128,556 first doses (80%); 105,631 second doses (65%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people 1,311,994 first doses (92%); 1,166,969 second doses (81%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people 311,222 first doses (87%); 261,840 second doses (73%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people 442,739 first doses (92%); 363,253 second doses (75%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 58 (total, up from 49 yesterday): Waitemata (16); Middlemore (15); Auckland (26); Waikato (1) Average age of current hospitalisations 49 Cases in ICU or HDU Three Cases Number of new community cases* 100 Number of new cases identified at the border 10 Location of new community cases Auckland (97), Waikato (3) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 3,553 (1,649 of whom have recovered); Waikato 144 (45 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 14 (3 of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1; Canterbury 4 Number of community cases (total) 3,733 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 6,471 Historical cases* 185 out of 4,658 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community ** 42 of 119 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious** 77 of 119 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 52 of today’s 100 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 48 of today’s 100 cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 3,131 (in the current cluster) (441 unlinked from the past 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 3,502 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 76% Percentage who have returned at least one result 73% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 335 (as at 10am 3 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,162,831 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 29,521 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 12,037 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 26,016 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,341,769 Poster scans (total) 475,049,775 Manual diary entries (total) 19,492,905 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,229,468

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 23 October Serbia and Montenegro United Arab Emirates Day 6 / routine Auckland 27 October TBA Singapore Day 5 / contact of a case Auckland 27 October TBA Singapore Day 6 / routine Auckland 27 October TBA Singapore Day 5 / routine Auckland 27 October Scotland Singapore Day 3 / routine Auckland 30 October United Kingdom Singapore Day 1 / routine Wellington 30 October United Kingdom Singapore Day 1 /detected at point of entry Wellington 30 October United Kingdom Singapore Day 1 /detected at point of entry Wellington 31 October Japan Direct Day 1 /routine Christchurch

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 25 October Philippines Singapore Day 0 / routine Christchurch

Today’s cases

*One previously reported community case has been reclassified as “not a case” and removed the from total.

One case reported today was identified at the border and has been deemed as historical. Due to data reconciliation, two cases that were included in the acute cases count yesterday are now included in the historical total.

**The number of cases here may sometimes differ from those reported the previous day due to a difference in reporting timeframes and reclassifications.

Northland update

There are no new cases in Northland today. Widespread community testing and vaccinations remain crucial following two unlinked community cases reported in the Far North.

Today there are 10 community testing centres available across the region and 11 vaccination clinics.

Additional testing and vaccination capacity are being stood up where and when needed.

Those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks, especially around Labour weekend, are encouraged to get tested as soon as possible.

Northlanders, especially those in the Far North, are also urged to check the Ministry of Health website for updates on locations of interest, monitor for symptoms and stay home in their bubble and get tested if they are feeling unwell, wear a face covering when leaving the house, and use the NZ COVID Tracer App to record any movements.

Community testing centres are open today at:

Pukenui by the Houhora Fishing club (8.30am-3.30pm)

Eastern Rugby, Taipa (10am-2pm)

Kaitaia Hospital, Use the hospital driveway next to the car compound (9am-4pm)

Kaitaia Awanui Rugby Club (9am-2pm)

Rawene Hospital, Honey Street (9am-2pm)

Kerikeri, 1 Sammaree Place (9am-4pm)

Ôhaeawai Rugby Clubrooms (9am-5pm)

Dargaville Hospital (9am-3pm)

Whangârei – 20 Winger Crescent (9am-4pm)

Kaiwaka – Three Furlongs (10am-2pm).

Community vaccination centres are open today at:

Kaitaia, The Old Warehouse Building (10am-5pm)

Waitomo Papakainga, Kaitaia, Corner Puckey Ave & Bank St (2pm-5pm)

Panguru Clinic (10am – 2pm)

Maitihetihe School (1pm -3pm)

Ohaeawai Rugby Clubrooms (9am-7pm)

Moerewa, Simson Park (9am-5pm)

Kerikeri, Sammaree Place (10am-5pm)

Kaikohe Countdown (10am-4pm)

Whangarei, Northland Events Centre (10am-5pm)

Whangarei, 5 Walton Street (9am-4pm)

Dargaville, 22a Normanby St (10am-3pm).

There were 1,215 tests processed throughout Northland yesterday and 1,464 vaccinations given, including 449 first doses.

Auckland update

Testing numbers across Auckland remain strong with more than 12,037 tests completed yesterday.

There are 18 community testing centres available for testing across Auckland today. For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit

Auckland Regional Public Health Service

.

In Auckland, public health officials are now supporting 692 cases to safely isolate at home.

The safety and security of individuals with COVID-19 and their families remains paramount when people are isolating at home with public health oversight. If people can’t safely isolate at home they may be moved to a managed isolation or quarantine facility.

Auckland care home

Fifteen residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson have now returned positive tests.

Three of the COVID-19 -positive residents are receiving appropriate ward-level care at North Shore Hospital.

Waikato update

Today we are reporting three new cases in Waikato, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 144.

Two cases are from Hamilton and one is from Ôtorohanga. Two are known contacts and were already in isolation and with daily public health contact and support.

Public health staff will be interviewing the third case to determine any links to known cases. All of yesterday’s 18 cases have now been linked following further investigations.

Several locations of interest were added yesterday for Ôtorohanga and Hamilton and we encourage people to continue checking the

Ministry of Health

page for details.

Anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, is being encouraged to get a test. The two Huntly pop up testing sites remain option today, as do sites in Hamilton, Ngâruawâhia, Ôtorohanga, Te Awamutu, and Thames. Please check Healthpoint’s website for times and locations.

There were 3025 tests processed in Waikato yesterday, and 2,781 vaccinations given.

Christchurch update

There are no new cases to report in Christchurch again today. There are still the 4 active cases who are in quarantine and 22 Locations of Interest in Canterbury – no new locations have been added in recent days.

Test results from additional wastewater samples collected in Christchurch are expected later today.

We continue to urge anyone in Christchurch with any COVID-19 symptoms – no matter how mild – to get a test immediately.

There is good testing capacity throughout the region. A pop-up COVID-19 community testing centre is operating today and tomorrow at the New Brighton Club. The pop-up is both a drive through and walk up clinic and will be open both days from 10am to 4pm.

For a full list of testing and vaccination centres in Christchurch, please see the Canterbury DHB website.

Yesterday more than 2,900 COVID-19 swabs were carried out at our testing sites and via general practice teams across the Canterbury community and 4994 COVID-19 vaccinations provided in Canterbury.

Follow up to ‘Super Saturday’

It is now three weeks since Super Saturday so people who received their first vaccination that weekend are encouraged to get their second dose this Saturday – or as soon as possible after that.

Those who had their first dose on Super Saturday will be getting email and text reminders to go and get their second shot.

This will be supported by radio and social media promotion, as well as advertising around NPC rugby matches this weekend to encourage second vaccinations.

This is being supported in Auckland at Eden Park this weekend with the #GotYaDot event – a unifying campaign to help whanau, hapû, iwi, teams, communities, and families to get a dot (vaccine) and protect their whakapapa.

Nicks Head ship

A person from Myanmar is today in Police custody in Gisborne after jumping off a ship at sea near Young Nicks Head last night.

They were picked up at sea and was admitted to hospital suffering from hypothermia. They have been tested for COVID-19 and already returned a negative result and has now been discharged from hospital.

The ship remains anchored 3km offshore.

