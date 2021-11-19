Aotearoa Art Fair Announces 40 Participating Galleries For 2022 Including 10 Galleries New To The Fair

Press Release – Aotearoa Art Fair

Aotearoa Art Fair today announced the 40 galleries participating in the 2022 Art Fair which will be held from Wednesday 2 – Sunday 6 March at The Cloud on Queens Wharf, Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland. The line-up includes 9 international galleries who will join 31 galleries from across Aotearoa, at New Zealand’s biggest contemporary art event.

For a full list of participating galleries, please see HERE.

Following the success of the 2021 Fair, where over NZ$10 million of art was sold, co-directors, Stephanie Post and Hayley White, say: “We are looking forward to 2022 and are excited that of the 40 galleries, 10 are new to the Fair. An art fair showcases a snapshot of what is happening at that moment in time, and it is exciting to see not only familiar faces returning, but also new galleries opening and others participating in the Fair for the first time, bringing new and fresh perspectives.”

International galleries new to the Fair include Yavuz Gallery (Singapore / Gadigal Sydney), and THIS IS NO FANTASY, Futures, Discordia and Haydens (all from Naarm, Melbourne). New galleries from Aotearoa include The Central and The Den from Ōtautahi, Christchurch, Hoea! Gallery from Tūranganui-a-Kiwa, Gisborne, SPA_CE from Ahuriri, Napier and Toi Māori Aotearoa.

Early Bird tickets for the 2022 Art Fair are on sale now from www.artfair.co.nz . When you buy your tickets online don’t miss the option to enter a draw to win a luxury weekend for two on Waiheke, with Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf. The prize includes two nights at The Boatshed private hotel, an exclusive guided tour of Sculpture on the Gulf and more.

Aotearoa Art Fair, is committed to working under the new frameworks being developed for the management of COVID. To ensure the safety of all visitors, exhibitors and staff, all visitors will need to meet the vaccination / vaccination exemption requirements for large scale events, as set out by the government at the time.

Aotearoa Art Fair is very grateful to major partners, ANZ Private and Auckland Unlimited for their ongoing support in 2022.

