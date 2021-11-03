Aorangi FMG Young Farmer Of The Year Regional Finalists Announced

Press Release – FMG Young Farmer

The finalists for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2022 Aorangi Regional Final have been selected.

The preliminary stages of the contest have wrapped up for the region, with the top eight competitors selected out of 27, across two district contests (Aorangi North and Aorangi South).

Dairy farmer Peter O’Connor, DairyNZ Extension Partner Hugh Jackson, Senior Machinery Operator Lachlan Angland, Irrigation Management Technician Jess Cunliffe, new mother and casual shepherd Alice Perry, shepherd Tom Adkins, sheep beef dairy and walnut farmer James Hurst, and Daniel Durdle have qualified.

Only one person will win Aorangi FMG Young Farmer of the Year, to qualify for the Grand Final in July, in Whangarei.

They will go head-to-head at the Aorangi FMG Young Farmer of the Year Regional Final on Saturday 26th February, held in Fairlie.

A first time competitor, Five Forks Young Farmers Alice Perry says she will be giving the Regional Final her best.

“I consider myself a jack of all trades, master of none! I love to be busy and give most things ago including triathlon, horse riding, sleddog racing, volunteer firefighting – you name it, I’ve probably tried it,” she said.

The 29 year old has raced in the World Triathlon Championships, made it into an Athleta (American activewear) catalogue skijoring, running and snowshoeing with her huskies and has even run up the Auckland Sky Tower as part of the Firefighter Stair Climb fundraiser for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ.

New Zealand Young Farmers CEO Lynda Coppersmith said every year, the competition improves despite the tests that COVID-19 have provided.

“For season 54 we really want to test our competitors and see ‘who’s up for it’. We’ve already exceeded last year’s entries across the country, despite the fact that entries for a number of district contests are still open.”

“All of our volunteers and conveners right across the country have created some incredible challenges so far, with Regional Final season taking that to another level.”

Hoping the country will have shifted to the COVID-19 Protection Framework by Regional Final season in January, Coppersmith said all events would strictly follow the Government guidelines at the time.

RESULTS:

AORANGI NORTH

1st Peter O’Connor, Hinds Young Farmers

2nd Hugh Jackson, Hinds Young Farmers

3rd Lachlan Angland, Pendarves Young Farmers

4th Jess Cunliffe, Pendarves Young Farmers

AORANGI SOUTH

1st Tom Adkins, Upper Waitaki Young Farmers

2nd James Hurst, Five Forks Young Farmers

3rd Daniel Durdle, Five Forks Young Farmers

4th Alice Perry, Five Forks Young Farmers

