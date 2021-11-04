Anonymous Lumberjacks Let Loose With Their Tree Chopping Skills

Press Release – Auckland Council

Reports of senseless vandalism to trees and vegetation on Auckland Council land have increased during the latest lockdown period.

Council staff are investigating numerous locations where trees have been felled, pruned or poisoned throughout the Auckland region with a greater concentration in coastal reserves.

“Our coastal esplanade reserves have been retained and held in public

ownership for the benefit of all Aucklanders to enjoy, says David Stejskal, Regional Arborist & Ecological Manager for Auckland Council.

“They’re public assets that help make Auckland such a desirable place to live. The deliberate and destructive vandalism is not on, and we will do everything we can to find the culprits and hold them to account.”

On the Te Atatu Peninsula, large kanuka trees were felled into a stream at an inanga spawning site despite signage alerting the public to its presence.

“This is so disappointing and unnecessary. We don’t have many of these spawning sites left in the urban parts of Auckland and retaining these sites is so important,” says Councillor Alf Filipaina, Chair Parks, Arts, Community and Events committee.

For the full story visit OurAuckland

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url