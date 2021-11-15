American Singer-songwriter Caroline Jones Shines A Light On Aotearoa With Her Latest Album Release

Press Release – Trigger Marketing



Caroline Jones and her fiancé Nick Dana pictured in NZ below.

With more than 10 million Spotify streams and a massive US following, American singer-songwriter Caroline Jones shines a light on Aotearoa with her latest album Antipodes being written and filmed here. Antipodes was released on Friday 12 November.

Antipodes was thoughtfully selected as Jones’ sophomore album title as she spent the majority of lockdown in New Zealand working on the record and falling in love with her now fiancé Nick Dana, who was in NZ training and competing in the America’s Cup.

This New Zealand love story is showcased in each of the tracks, including Jones’ new song “No Daylight” which is a self-shot official video chronicling her love story as it unfolds across New Zealand. With already over 500,000 views, watch the “No Daylight” official video HERE. The couple are seen travelling in their minivan showcasing stunning clips of New Zealand, destinations include; Pakiri, Raglan, Glenorchy, Okains Bay and the surrounding Auckland area.

Jones comments, “I absolutely fell in love with New Zealand and the people and I felt so inspired to write music. It’s where my own love story blossomed and I felt so connected to the country, it was only natural for my music video to feature something so near to my heart. It was a blessing to be in lockdown in such a beautiful country.”

The 13-track album includes features and credits from an all-star group of artists the multi-instrumentalist has met along her career including GRAMMY Award-winning musician Zac Brown, Joe Bonamassa, Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey, Mac McAnally, and more.

Antipodes Tracklist:

1. Getting to Me

2. Big Love

3. Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable)

4. Someone Who Wasn’t You

5. No Daylight

6. Don’t Talk to Me Like I’m Tiffany (ft. Joe Bonamassa)

7. Not Love

8. What a View

9. If I Don’t Love You

10. You Have the Most Beautiful…

11. Chasin’ Me

12. Everyone’s a Rebel ‘Til They Fall in Love

13. So Many Skies (ft. Matthew Ramsey)

