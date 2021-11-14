Almost 27,000 Vaccine Doses Given Yesterday; 90 In Hospital & 7 In ICU; 1 Death

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There were 26,996 first and second vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 7,149 first doses and 19,847 second doses.To date, 90 percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 81 percent are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,197,086: 3,793,380 first doses (90%); 3,403,706 second doses (81%) Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 26,996: 7,149 first doses; 19,847 second doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 436,520 first doses (76%); 345,474 second doses (60%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 252,117 first doses (88%); 217,026 second doses (76%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 8,080: 1,823 first doses; 6,257 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people) 132,888 first doses (82%); 114,954 second doses (71%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people) 1,328,710 first doses (93%); 1,224,679 second doses (85%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people) 317,253 first doses (89%); 280,342 second doses (78%) Taranaki DHB (percentage of eligible people) 88,882 first doses (87%); 76,584 second doses (75%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people) 450,303 first doses (93%); 393,120 second doses (81%) Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people) 78,859 first doses (84%); 68,520 second doses (73%) MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people) 135,221 first doses (89%); 119,346 second doses (78%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 90 (including 4 still being assessed): North Shore (24); Middlemore (24); Auckland (38); Waitakere (2); Whangarei (1); Dargaville (1) Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only) Unvaccinated or not eligible (50 cases / 59%); partially vaccinated<14 days (9 cases / 11%) partially vaccinated >14 days (10 cases / 12 %); fully vaccinated <14 days (2 cases / 2%) fully vaccinated >14 days (9 cases / 11%); unknown (5 cases / 6%) Average age of current hospitalisations 50 Cases in ICU or HDU Seven Cases Number of new community cases 207 Number of new cases identified at the border Two (and one historical) Location of new community cases Auckland (192), Waikato (7), Northland (2), *Lakes (4), MidCentral (2) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 5,266 (1,924 of whom have recovered); Waikato 232 (82 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 44 (9 of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (recovered); Canterbury 4 (3 of whom has recovered); Taranaki 6; Lakes 5; MidCentral 2 Number of community cases (total) 5,578 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 8331 Historical cases 193 out of 6,518 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community** 57 of 162 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious** 76 of 162 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 99 of today’s 207 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 108 of today’s 207 cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 4,344 (in the current cluster) (800 unlinked from the past 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 5,243 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 76% Percentage who have returned at least one result 69% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 125 (as at 10am 14 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,459,017 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 28,461 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,796 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 25,659 Testing centres in Auckland 15 Wastewater Wastewater detections See below NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,364,372 Poster scans (total) 502,409,592 Manual diary entries (total) 20,080,228 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,806,338

* There is one additional case in Rotorua which is not included in today’s tally. This will be reflected in tomorrow’s case numbers.

** The number of cases here may sometimes differ from the total reported the previous day due to a difference in reporting timeframes and reclassifications.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 9 November Ukraine Russia & Singapore Day 0 / routine Christchurch 2 November Serbia & Montenegro To be confirmed Day 9 / routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 4 November England Singapore Day 6 / routine Christchurch

Death of a patient at North Shore Hospital

Sadly, we are reporting the death last night of a woman in her 90s in North Shore Hospital. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions and had COVID-19.

Our thoughts are with her whānau at this deeply sad time.

Her underlying health conditions and the state of her health meant it was not clinically appropriate for her to receive ventilator or ICU care.

Her family was regularly updated and had the opportunity to speak with her regularly by phone. The family has been offered cultural support by the DHB.

The woman was admitted on 6 November from Edmonton Meadows Care Home where there has been an outbreak with 25 cases of COVID-19 in staff and residents. She was a confirmed case before admission to hospital.

Auckland update

192 of today’s cases are reported in Auckland and interviews are continuing today to establish links.

We are continuing to urge anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, to get a test. There are 15 community testing centres available fortesting across Auckland today. The testing centres at Northcote, Balmoral, and Wiri are continuing to operate extended hours to increase access to testing in those areas.

Public health staff are supporting 3,972 people to isolate at home – this includes 1,773 cases.

Lakes

As reported earlier today, there are two cases confirmed in Rotorua after a person sought care at Rotorua Hospital for a non-COVID-19 health matter and subsequently returned a positive test result.

The person was not in contact with any other patients as they were placed in a room set aside for possible COVID-19 cases. The person was managed with appropriate infection prevention protocols. Two healthcare workers involved have been tested and are now isolating.

The second case is a household contact of the first. Based on current information there is a link to cases in Auckland.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to six. This latest result was received after our reporting cut-off time and will be reflected in tomorrow’s overall case numbers.

We are encouraging anyone with COVID-19 related symptoms in the region to get tested. Testing is available today at the following locations:

· Rotorua COVID-19 Community Testing Centre, Kahukura Clubrooms, 1475 Pukatua St, 9am to 3pm

· Taupō COVID-19 Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro St 9am to 3pm

· Taupō Event Centre, AC Baths Ave, 8.30am to 3pm.

MidCentral

Two cases have been reported overnight in the Tararua district, covered by MidCentral DHB. Both cases reported feeling unwell on Friday 12 November, sought prompt testing and are now self-isolating at home.

The cases are in the same household. The Public Health Unit is still investigating any links with other known cases.

The Ministry of Health is recommending testing for anyone with mild symptoms of COVID-19 in Woodville and a number of locations of interest in the area will be published this afternoon. Testing is available today at the following locations in the region:

· Woodville Medical Centre 11.30am – 3.30pm Drive Through

· Dannevirke Hospital, Barraud Street 11.30 – 3.30pm Drive Through

· Pahiatua Medical Centre 11.30am – 3.30pm Drive Through

· Horowhenua After Hours 9am – 4.30pm

· Feilding Health Centre 9am – 12pm

· 575 Main St, Palmerston North 10am – 5pm

· City Doctors White Cross, 22 Victoria Ave, Palmerston North 8am – 8pm

· The Palms Medical Centre, 445 Ferguson St, Palmerston North 8am – 8pm

Taranaki

There are no new cases to report in Taranaki today and all five close contacts identified, at this stage, have tested negative. However, Public Health Officials are continuing to encourage anyone with COVID-19 related symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

Testing details for today and the weekend

· Stratford pop-up clinic at the War Memorial car park Fri-Sun from 10-2pm daily.

· Taranaki Base Hospital Fri 9am-3pm, Sat 10-3, Sun 10-3 (hours can be extended if needed)

Yesterday more than 600 tests were carried out across Taranaki.

As of yesterday, 87 per cent of the eligible people in Taranaki had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 75 per cent had received a second dose. For Māori in Taranaki, 74 per cent have had at least one dose, and 56 per cent have received their second dose.

Yesterday, 1000 vaccines were administered across the region. For a full list of vaccination centres in Taranaki visit TDHB – COVID-19 vaccine.

Waikato update

There were seven new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, six were known contacts and public health staff will continue to investigate the remaining case today.

Three of the cases were from Hamilton, two from Te Kuiti, one from Ōtorohanga, and one from Ngāruawāhia.

This brings the total number of cases in Waikato to 233 with 12 active cases remaining under investigation to determine links to the outbreak.

The case reported yesterday without a location has now been confirmed as Ōtorohanga.

Ten new locations of interest were added yesterday in Hamilton, Ōtorohanga and Te Kuiti.

There are three pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton and Ōtorohanga, with GP practices offering testing across the Waikato, including Te Kuiti, Te Awamutu and Raglan.

There were 2,275 tests processed in Waikato yesterday.

In the Waikato region, public health staff are now supporting 272 people to isolate at home, including 82 cases.

Northland update

There are two new cases in Northland being reported today, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 44. One of these cases is a close contact of an existing case and investigations are continuing to determine how the other case is linked to the outbreak.

There were 590 swabs taken throughout Northland yesterday.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even if they are mild and they are vaccinated, is urged to get tested. Testing locations in Northland can be found on the Northland DHB website here: https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/northland-testing-locations/.

There were also 1,131 people vaccinated in Northland yesterday, including 345 first doses and 783 second doses.

Vaccination centres open in Northland today can be found on the Northland DHB website

Wastewater update

As reported by the Ministry of Health last night, COVID-19 was detected in wastewater samples collected in Tauranga on 11 November and Mount Maunganui on 10 and 11 November.

Anyone in the area who has symptoms – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get tested, even if they are vaccinated. There are two testing centres operating in Tauranga today:

· Accident & Healthcare, 19 Second Avenue (open until 9pm)

· Te Manu Toroa, 11 Tebbs Lane (off Courtney Road), Gate Pa (open until 3pm)

At this stage, there are no other unexpected wastewater results to report.

