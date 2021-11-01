A Week Of Stagnant Weather

Press Release – MetService

A low pressure system to the north of the country and a ridge of high pressure over the southern half set up a stationary weather regime from late Tuesday. MetService is forecasting a run of cool, cloudy and wet weather for the east, while many western areas remain clear for much of the coming week.

The week starts off settled, punctuated only by a few showers associated with weak fronts as they brush up the country.

Things change from late Tuesday when the low pressure system to the north edges closer, bringing a persistent southeasterly wind flow over the eastern stretch of the North Island. This also marks the onset of what will be a run of rainy days there, especially for Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

Some areas may see high rainfall accumulations due to the persistent nature of the wet weather. Gisborne is under a Heavy Rain Watch starting Tuesday night until Thursday noon. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane advised: “It’s likely northern Hawke’s Bay will also be in for possible heavy rain later this week, so keep an eye out for further severe weather information.”

Although the heaviest of the rain stays out of Auckland and Northland, after bouts of sunny skies starting the week, cloudy days make a return from Wednesday.

The influence of the southeasterly wind flow is also seen in the marked drop in temperatures, where the eastern and central North Island return to figures in the low to mid-teens. “Gisborne and Napier go up to around 15°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and Masterton only 12°C, numbers we haven’t seen in the last couple of weeks,” Makgabutlane commented.

Those southeasters will also pack a punch for exposed parts of eastern Bay of Plenty, where a Strong Wind Watch has been issued for Wednesday for possible severe gale winds.

Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure from Wednesday brings a reversal of roles over the South Island for a few days, where the east sees cool weather with occasional cloud, while the west enjoys blue skies.

