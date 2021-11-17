A Jewel In The Crown

Press Release – Bayleys

This dream come true property presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build your vision of a perfect coastal lifestyle on a stunning, near-blank canvas.

This truly remarkable coastal jewel is spread over 11ha hectares of breathtaking absolute waterfront on the Ti Point headland opposite Omaha Beach, north of Auckland.

It sits proudly on its own headland in the beautiful retreat of Whangateau Harbour, with deep water anchorage, a stunning coastal aspect and direct water access.

The fact this property has changed ownership only twice previously, since 1880, is testament to how special it is, and what a unique, life-changing opportunity it presents for new owners.

The property, at 203 Ti Point Road, is in one title, including an impressive 700m of waterfront, made up of 400m of open ocean frontage and 300m of the secluded and stunning Whangateau Harbour.

But it’s not just about the dramatic coastal location and the beautiful sunsets that come with it. The largely flat contoured site, with some gentle slopes, also comprises landscaped pasture, native coastal forest including puriri trees and magnificent old pohutukawa, as well as an olive grove with more than 200 olive trees, planted in 2009-10 and producing award-winning olive oil.

The property also includes fully-fenced stock yards divided into seven paddocks and two horse pens all with access to reticulated water. It also falls inside the Dome Valley rain shadow meaning plenty of sunshine and less rain.

Bayleys Auckland Central special projects, lifestyle and waterfront salesperson John, says the Ti Point Road property is a true jewel in the crown for coastal opportunities.

“Properties like this one very rarely become available. Not only is it in a magnificent coastal location on its own point, right across from Omaha, it is almost a blank canvas. You can take all that beautiful waterfront land and add so much value by turning it into your own vision of a perfect lifestyle.”

Greenwood is marketing the property jointly with Kellie Bissett of Bayleys Matakana, inviting expressions of interests from prospective buyers before Thursday, December 16.

The successful buyer will have the comfort of a custom-built, three-bedroom barn-style home to occupy while planning their vision for the property.

Multiple building sites exist around the site, and consent had already been given for a large home to be built overlooking Omaha Split.

“The property is naturally incredibly beautiful, but the potential to add value here is outstanding. It’s the kind of property that inspires you to build a legacy that will benefit not just you, but generations of your family in the future,” Greenwood says.

Kellie Bissett adds that the property benefits from its west-facing aspect over Omaha Bay to capture stunning sunsets over Whangateau Harbour, which also provides sandy swimming coves from the property and access to Ti Point jetty for your boat.

“This property offers the potential for an impeccable lifestyle that comes from being not just on the coast, but almost surrounded by the sea. But, crucially, it’s also really close and connected to the local community, and Auckland.”

The Ti Point road property is conveniently located five minutes from Leigh Village, 10 minutes from Matakana, and 20 minutes to Omaha. It’s also just a short 60-minute commute to Auckland by car, or 15 minutes by helicopter.

Bissett says: “This is a once in a generation opportunity to own something very special and add to it by building the life you’ve always dreamed of.”

