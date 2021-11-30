86% Of The Eligible Population Fully Vaccinated; 134 Community Cases; 89 People In Hospital, 9 In ICU

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There were 40,972 total doses administered yesterday, including 6,213 first doses and 11,862 second doses.To date, 92% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 86% are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,537,325: 3,888,804 first doses (92%); 3,604,193 second doses (86%); 11,870 third primary doses; 32,458 booster doses Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 40,972: 6,213 first doses; 11,862 second doses; 1,466 third primary doses; 21,431 booster doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 467,606 first doses (82%); 388,488 second doses (68%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 1st doses: 260,903 (91%); 2nd doses 234,589 (82%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 1,209 first doses; and 12,215 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (85%); second doses (76%) Auckland Metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people) First doses (94%); second doses (89%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (84%) Bay of Plenty DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (90%); second doses (81%) Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (88%); second doses (79%) MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (92%); second doses (84%) Hawkes Bay DHB (percentage of eligible people) First dose (91%); second dose (82%) Wairarapa DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (93%); second doses (84%) Capital and Coast DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (95%); second doses (90%) Nelson-Marlborough DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (91%); second doses (84%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people) First doses (95%); second doses (88%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 89 (a decrease of 4 on yesterday). North Shore (15); Auckland (36); Middlemore (34); Waikato (3); Rotorua (1) Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only) Unvaccinated or not eligible (56 cases / 67%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (11 cases / 13%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (16 cases / 19%); unknown (1 cases / 1%) Average age of current hospitalisations 47 Cases in ICU or HDU 9 (2 in Auckland; 4 in Middlemore, 1 in North Shore; 2 in Waikato) Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 167 Number of new community cases * 134 Number of new cases identified at the border Zero (1 historical) Location of new community cases * Northland (1), Auckland (116), Waikato (8), Bay of Plenty (9) Location of community cases (total) Northland 83 (54 of whom have recovered); Auckland 7,774 (2,308 of whom have recovered); Waikato 449 (185 of whom have recovered); Bay of Plenty 57; Hawke’s Bay 1; Lakes 26 (3 of whom have recovered); Taranaki 6 (all of whom have recovered); MidCentral 5 (1 has recovered); Wairarapa 3; Wellington 18 (17 of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (recovered); Canterbury 9 (4 of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total)* 8,431(in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 11,206 Historical cases 202 out of 9,402 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 63 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 111 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 63 of today’s new cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 71 of today’s new cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 6,297 (933 unlinked in the last 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 6,842 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 68% Percentage who have returned at least one result 71% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 152 (as at 10am 30 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,909,302 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 19,363 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 16,114 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 28,269 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections There are no new unexpected detections NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,424,515 Poster scans (total) 547,490,675 Manual diary entries (total) 20,943,727 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,656,540

*One previously reported case in Auckland had a duplicate record, and therefore has been removed from the total count. A separate, previously reported Auckland case has been reclassified as a Waikato case.

These changes, combined with the latest cases, result in a net increase today of 133 cases in the community outbreak.

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 26 November USA Fiji Day 1 / routine Christchurch

Today’s cases

Today, we are reporting new community cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and the Nelson/Marlborough regions.

We are also advising of two additional cases in Nelson-Tasman region. This brings the number of cases in the region to three. Due to a technical error, these three confirmed cases in Nelson-Tasman will be officially included in our figures tomorrow.

Meanwhile, there are no additional cases to report today in Hawkes Bay, Lakes, Taranaki, MidCentral, Wairarapa, or Wellington.

Information on today’s cases is included in the regional updates below.

Regional updates

We’re asking anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if you’re vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

If you are not vaccinated, now is the time, as vaccination is number one defence against COVID-19. Your DHB or local health provider will have plenty of opportunities to make this happen.

Testing and vaccination centre locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Northland

There is one new case being reported in Kaitaia. Public health interviews are underway to identify a link.

We continue to encourage anyone anywhere in Northland to get a test of they have any symptoms that could be COVID-19.

Testing and vaccination sites open in Northland can be found on the Northland DHB website.

Auckland

Today, there are 116 new cases being reported in Auckland.

There continues to be daily reviews of testing numbers and testing locations to ensure good coverage of risk areas.

Health staff are now supporting 3,844 people to isolate at home, including 977 cases.

Waikato

Today we are reporting eight new cases in Waikato – four are in Te Kūiti, one in Huntly, one in Hamilton, one in Ngāruawāhia, and one in Te Awamutu.

Five of today’s cases have been linked to previous cases and the remaining three are under investigation.

There are six pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngāruawāhia, Ōtorohanga, Thames and Te Kūiti.

Health staff are now supporting 118 cases to isolate at home.

Bay of Plenty

Today we are reporting nine new cases in the Bay of Plenty.

Of these cases, one is in the Whakatāne district, three are in Tauranga city, and five are in the wider Western Bay of Plenty.

All are close contacts of previously reported cases and were already isolating at home when they tested positive.

The spread of COVID-19 in the Bay of Plenty is another reminder to get tested if you’re feeling unwell and get your first and second dose of the vaccine if you haven’t already.

Details of testing stations in Bay of Plenty can be found on healthpoint.

Nelson-Tasman

Today, we are advising of two new cases in the Nelson-Tasman region, both known contacts of the local case announced yesterday.

All three cases are in isolation, with investigations into the source of infection ongoing. So far, initial case interviews have identified a small number of close contacts, who are also isolating with testing arranged.

The Nelson Marlborough Public Health Service would like to thank the cases for their co-operation; this has enabled health staff to determine a range of initial locations of interest across Nelson and Tasman. These locations are listed on the Ministry’s website, with further locations expected.

People in the Nelson-Tasman region are asked to monitor the Ministry’s locations of interest page, which is updated regularly.

We are also asking anyone in the Nelson-Tasman region with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated – and remain isolated until they return a negative test result.

Testing is available at:

Stoke CBAC: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke

· 9am to 6pm

· Tuesday 30 November to Friday 3 December

Nelson CBAC: Trafalgar Centre carpark, Paru Paru Rd

· 9am to 6pm

· Tuesday 30 November

Additional testing capacity, to ensure good coverage, is underway and details will be available on the Healthpoint website. Testing is also available at GP and Urgent Care clinics.

We are also calling for people to get vaccinated, with many sites available across the region. Vaccination clinic locations are available on the Nelson Marlborough Health website.

Please note, due to a technical error, the latest three confirmed cases in Nelson-Tasman will be officially included in our figures tomorrow.

