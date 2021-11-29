$500k Cash Up For Grabs In The Infamous Powerade G9 Tournament Held At Eden Park In 2022

Press Release – Eden Park

The coveted Powerade G9 golf tournament, which brings together New Zealand’s favourite past-times rugby, cricket, and golf will be once again taking place at the iconic Eden Park on 9th – 12th February.

“This unique event transforms Eden Park into a 9-hole golf course, offering up to 1,600 fans the chance to tee off from the top of the east stand, sink a putt in the team changing room and if they’re skilled enough, hit a hole in one on the hallowed turf for the chance to win $500,000 in cash thanks to our valued risk advisory partner Donaldson Brown.

In addition to the cash prize, Eden Park membership for 2022 will be awarded to the overall winner and team winner. Like previous years, players can purchase the ‘golden ball’ which provides them extra balls to use in a second attempt on four holes to better their score.

Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner says the 2022 event will be the 5th time the internationally recognised annual Powerade G9 competition has been held at Eden Park.

“We’re really thrilled to once again be converting our national stadium into a golf course and providing seasoned golfers, casual hackers and mini-putt specialists the opportunity to participate in this memorable event. We’ve hosted the G9 tournament since 2017 and it’ll be great to hear players yell the words ‘it’s a gimme’, ‘dead cert’ and ‘duff shot’ across the stadium in 2022.

“The event industry is still incredibly challenging. The Powerade G9 has always been a really popular event and it’s exciting to be bringing the stadium back to life and delivering a live experience that’s a bit different but which people really enjoy.

The Powerade G9 is open for individuals and teams who tee off from nine different locations around Eden Park. The Jameson’s Clubhouse will be serving a variety of refreshments, including cocktails throughout the four-day event.

Like all stadium events, the Powerade G9 event will be required to adhere to Eden Park’s strict resource consent conditions and the Government’s COVID-19 guidelines, including vaccine certificate requirements which are in place at the time of the event. Priority pre-sale tickets are available on Monday 29th November at 9.00am from Ticketek with public sale tickets available on Tuesday 30th November at 9.00am.

About Eden Park

Eden Park is New Zealand’s national stadium and a globally iconic arena, located in central Auckland. Eden Park Trust operates as a statutory not-for-profit body corporate, registered as a charitable trust with the Charities Commission. Its objectives are to promote, operate and develop Eden Park as a high-quality multi-purpose stadium for the use and benefit of rugby and cricket as well as other sporting codes and other recreational, musical, and cultural events for the benefit of the public of the Auckland region.

Its rich history and profile is unmatched by any other stadium in the country. From its beginnings as a cricket ground in 1903, Eden Park became the primary venue for major summer and winter sport in Auckland when in 1913, the owner, Auckland Cricket, leased winter use of the ground to Auckland Rugby. A Deed of Trust establishing Auckland Cricket and Auckland Rugby as the beneficial owners of Eden Park was signed in 1926 and has since been enshrined in legislation. Most notably remembered for hosting the 1987 and 2011 Rugby World Cup Finals, Eden Park remains the home of both Auckland Cricket and Auckland Rugby as it has been for more than a century. Each year, more than half a million sports and entertainment fans from around the world visit Eden Park. The stadium successfully hosts sell-out crowds of up to 50,000 on match days and hosts more than 1,000 non-match day functions per year.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url