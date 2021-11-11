Auckland Scoop
50 Kilograms Of Cocaine Seized, 9 Arrests In Operation Mist

November 11, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

National Organised Crime Group Director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams and New Zealand Customs Service Manager 
Intelligence Bruce Berry:

A 10 month operation targeting the importation, sale and supply of cocaine 
and associated money laundering activities has seen 50 kilograms of cocaine 
seized in New Zealand and overseas.

While Operation Mist has been running for the last 10 months we believe the 
group have been operating in New Zealand for about two years.

Yesterday eight people, including six Colombian nationals and one Argentinian 
national, were arrested following six search warrants in Canterbury. 
Another person was arrested following three search warrants in Auckland. In 
total, more than 60 charges have been filed relating to cocaine importation 
and supply, participating in an organised criminal group, and money 
laundering.

The two people arrested yesterday have appeared in the Christchurch District 
Court, and the remainder are appearing today. Further arrests are expected.

The joint investigation has involved nearly 70 New Zealand Police and New 
Zealand Customs Service staff from several workgroups including the South 
Island Customs Investigation Team, National Organised Crime Group, Asset 
Recovery Unit and High-Tech Crime Group, supported by Police and Customs 
international liaison networks. Teams worked alongside international partners 
United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Colombian National 
Police, Spanish Customs Service and the Cook Island Customs Service.

Operation Mist has delivered a massive blow to an organised crime syndicate 
operating in Christchurch and overseas, who are considered to be one of the 
significant suppliers of cocaine into New Zealand. Based on wastewater data 
we believe this group was supplying the majority of cocaine into New Zealand.

The investigation is unique as it has linked the importation of cocaine from 
South America and Spain into New Zealand, as well as money laundering 
offences in the United States of America.

Five of the Christchurch-based Colombian nationals arrested were working as 
contractors on farms in Canterbury.

There is nothing to suggest the farm owners and managers had any knowledge of 
this operation and we thank them for their cooperation with Police as the 
search warrants were executed.

Over the last two years a total of 50 kilograms of cocaine has been seized at 
international ports or at New Zealand’s border.

It will be alleged that this group has money laundered at least $600,000.

In the termination phase, we seized approximately $300,000 in cash, 3 ounces 
of cocaine and a number of cryptocurrency wallets, one of which contains 
$70,000. The investigation continues and we expect more assets.

Detective Superintendent Williams says “Transnational Organised Crime 
groups are specifically targeting New Zealand, because we pay some of the 
highest wholesale and retail prices for drugs in the world, generating huge 
profits for them. To maximise these profits, these groups are inserting their 
own people into New Zealand who set up importing pathways, distribute to 
local gangs, and move the money out of New Zealand as quickly as they can. 
We define these groups as Transnational Organised Crime Group Cells or TNOC 
cells.

“Since 2017 the National Organised Crime Group working in conjunction with 
NZ Customs Service and overseas Police Agencies have identified, disrupted 
and dismantled 23 of these TNOC cells. In total this has seen over 80 
people facing serious drug dealing and money laundering offences. Of this 
80 just under 40 are overseas nationals from 19 countries, a number of whom 
received long prison sentences. These groups are intent on pumping as much 
illicit drugs as they can into our communities causing considerable social 
harm, crime and victimisation.

“But what they are not taking into account is that New Zealand is a small 
country population wise, with very effective tools and cross-agency 
capability. Through ongoing enduring relationships with our international 
partners, we have a very good understanding of international networks and the 
methodologies being used to import illicit products in and move cash out. 
Simply put it doesn’t take us long to identify these TNOC cells and rout 
them out.

“So our message today is don’t bother coming. We will identify your 
people, we will break your networks, we will seize what assets you have, 
whether here or overseas, and when caught your people can expect to spend 
considerable time in our jails.

“Operation Mist reiterates the importance of our transnational partnerships 
with law enforcement agencies across the globe in our common ongoing efforts 
to dismantle organised crime groups and the enormous harm they cause in our 
communities.”

Bruce Berry, Manager Intelligence at New Zealand Customs, says “Customs and 
Police are constantly looking to disrupt how these groups operate. As they 
continue to adapt and grow, we will continue targeting these groups and the 
individuals that align themselves with them. New Zealand is one part of the 
illicit supply chain and it is through expanding our own law enforcement 
networks that we can have a lasting disruptive effect on organised crime.”

Today’s announcement demonstrates how the DEA, led by its Legal Attaché 
Offices around the world, and our multiple foreign law enforcement partners 
can come together to successfully combat transnational organised crime and 
drug trafficking activity. The trafficking of cocaine into New Zealand by 
South American cartels will be detected, and this should serve as a warning 
to criminals everywhere who are attempting to bring drugs into New Zealand 
that they are no match for collective law enforcement co-operation.

