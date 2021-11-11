50 Kilograms Of Cocaine Seized, 9 Arrests In Operation Mist

Press Release – New Zealand Police

National Organised Crime Group Director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams and New Zealand Customs Service Manager

Intelligence Bruce Berry:

A 10 month operation targeting the importation, sale and supply of cocaine

and associated money laundering activities has seen 50 kilograms of cocaine

seized in New Zealand and overseas.

While Operation Mist has been running for the last 10 months we believe the

group have been operating in New Zealand for about two years.

Yesterday eight people, including six Colombian nationals and one Argentinian

national, were arrested following six search warrants in Canterbury.

Another person was arrested following three search warrants in Auckland. In

total, more than 60 charges have been filed relating to cocaine importation

and supply, participating in an organised criminal group, and money

laundering.

The two people arrested yesterday have appeared in the Christchurch District

Court, and the remainder are appearing today. Further arrests are expected.

The joint investigation has involved nearly 70 New Zealand Police and New

Zealand Customs Service staff from several workgroups including the South

Island Customs Investigation Team, National Organised Crime Group, Asset

Recovery Unit and High-Tech Crime Group, supported by Police and Customs

international liaison networks. Teams worked alongside international partners

United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Colombian National

Police, Spanish Customs Service and the Cook Island Customs Service.

Operation Mist has delivered a massive blow to an organised crime syndicate

operating in Christchurch and overseas, who are considered to be one of the

significant suppliers of cocaine into New Zealand. Based on wastewater data

we believe this group was supplying the majority of cocaine into New Zealand.

The investigation is unique as it has linked the importation of cocaine from

South America and Spain into New Zealand, as well as money laundering

offences in the United States of America.

Five of the Christchurch-based Colombian nationals arrested were working as

contractors on farms in Canterbury.

There is nothing to suggest the farm owners and managers had any knowledge of

this operation and we thank them for their cooperation with Police as the

search warrants were executed.

Over the last two years a total of 50 kilograms of cocaine has been seized at

international ports or at New Zealand’s border.

It will be alleged that this group has money laundered at least $600,000.

In the termination phase, we seized approximately $300,000 in cash, 3 ounces

of cocaine and a number of cryptocurrency wallets, one of which contains

$70,000. The investigation continues and we expect more assets.

Detective Superintendent Williams says “Transnational Organised Crime

groups are specifically targeting New Zealand, because we pay some of the

highest wholesale and retail prices for drugs in the world, generating huge

profits for them. To maximise these profits, these groups are inserting their

own people into New Zealand who set up importing pathways, distribute to

local gangs, and move the money out of New Zealand as quickly as they can.

We define these groups as Transnational Organised Crime Group Cells or TNOC

cells.

“Since 2017 the National Organised Crime Group working in conjunction with

NZ Customs Service and overseas Police Agencies have identified, disrupted

and dismantled 23 of these TNOC cells. In total this has seen over 80

people facing serious drug dealing and money laundering offences. Of this

80 just under 40 are overseas nationals from 19 countries, a number of whom

received long prison sentences. These groups are intent on pumping as much

illicit drugs as they can into our communities causing considerable social

harm, crime and victimisation.

“But what they are not taking into account is that New Zealand is a small

country population wise, with very effective tools and cross-agency

capability. Through ongoing enduring relationships with our international

partners, we have a very good understanding of international networks and the

methodologies being used to import illicit products in and move cash out.

Simply put it doesn’t take us long to identify these TNOC cells and rout

them out.

“So our message today is don’t bother coming. We will identify your

people, we will break your networks, we will seize what assets you have,

whether here or overseas, and when caught your people can expect to spend

considerable time in our jails.

“Operation Mist reiterates the importance of our transnational partnerships

with law enforcement agencies across the globe in our common ongoing efforts

to dismantle organised crime groups and the enormous harm they cause in our

communities.”

Bruce Berry, Manager Intelligence at New Zealand Customs, says “Customs and

Police are constantly looking to disrupt how these groups operate. As they

continue to adapt and grow, we will continue targeting these groups and the

individuals that align themselves with them. New Zealand is one part of the

illicit supply chain and it is through expanding our own law enforcement

networks that we can have a lasting disruptive effect on organised crime.”

Today’s announcement demonstrates how the DEA, led by its Legal Attaché

Offices around the world, and our multiple foreign law enforcement partners

can come together to successfully combat transnational organised crime and

drug trafficking activity. The trafficking of cocaine into New Zealand by

South American cartels will be detected, and this should serve as a warning

to criminals everywhere who are attempting to bring drugs into New Zealand

that they are no match for collective law enforcement co-operation.

