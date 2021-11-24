2022 Grimshaw Sargeson Fellows Announced

Press Release – Grimshaw Sargeson Fellowship

New Zealand poets Dr Anna Jackson and Nathan Joe have been awarded the prestigious 2022 Grimshaw Sargeson Fellowship.

Now in its 35th year, the fellowship is a national literary award offering published New Zealand writers the opportunity to focus on their craft full-time. It provides an annual stipend of $20,000 and a eight-month tenure at the Sargeson Centre in Auckland.

Joe, a Chinese-New Zealand performance poet, theatre-maker, and current New Zealand Slam Champion, will use his fellowship to work on his upcoming play, Personal Essays. It’s a character study of a writer who mines his personal life for his art without considering the consequences on others.

“Being a healthy theatre-maker requires being surrounded by a vibrant theatre community, and there is personally no better place to do so than in Auckland. Living at the Sargeson Centre will place me in one of the biggest hubs of independent and professional theatre in the country, and enable me to stay involved in the growing queer and Asian theatre scene,” says Joe.

Jackson is an internationally acclaimed writer, poet and academic, who teaches English literature at Victoria University of Wellington. She has recently begun exploring the world of fiction writing, having published The Bedmaking Competition in 2018, which chronicles the coming of age of two sisters.

“I’m going to spend my fellowship finishing a sequel to The Breadmaking Competition. It will be set 20-years-on, and follow the journey of a new, idealist and creative generation of young people. Because I’ve been committed to academic work for so long, I haven’t had the time and space to concentrate on this yet,” she says.

Jackson takes up her residency at the Sargeson Centre in the first half of the year, before returning to her academic work in the second semester.

FrankSargesonTrust Chair Elizabeth Aitken-Rosesaysshe is impressed with the calibre of this year’s fellows and is excited to see them taketheir work to the next level.

“Anna and Nathan were selected from an especially strong field of applicants and now join a large group of distinguished fellows, many of whom are regarded as New Zealand’s most eminent writers. Both are leaders in the field and will be further developing their skillset.”

Thefellowship has been recognising and supporting some of our greatest talents for more than 30 years, says Grimshaw & Co Partner Paul Grimshaw.

“It offers vital support to New Zealand writers to focus, uninterrupted, on their work. They are contributing to New Zealand’s literarylandscapeand we are very proud to support them.”

