20 Top NZ Artists & Venues Unite | Tō Uru Raumati, Have Yours? Campaign Launches

This project sees 20 much-loved stars come together in 18 empty venues across Aotearoa to deliver one message, ‘Tō Uru Raumati, Have Yours?’.

Directed by Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and scripted by Te Aorere Pewhairangi, the idea of ‘Uru Raumati’ comes from ‘uruwhenua’ which is the Māori term for passport. Uru whenua literally translates to uru (enter) whenua (land or country). Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is your passport to this Raumati (summer) and all its musical festivities.

Te Aorere Pewhairangi says “this campaign was about targeting rangatahi through social media-specific content and Māori humour. Music has always brought people together, and in a time where lockdown restrictions have become the norm, concerts give us something to look forward to over summer.”

Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne says “we wanted to be a part of this campaign because it was fun, light-hearted and the messaging wasn’t too forceful, something we thought would be more receptive to younger audiences who have likely grown tired of the heavy content in their feeds.”

Producer Mikee Tucker says “the goal was to create a unique and genuine message that connected people through the lense of music. The safety of Māori communities is our primary concern, followed closely by getting the music industry and Aotearoa back on track.”

Funded by Te Puni Kōkiri (via its Karawhiua campaign), Te Māngai Pāho & Wero Hauora Immunisation Alliance (WeroHIA), the aim of ‘Tō Uru Raumati, Have Yours?’ is to educate and protect.

For more information see https://karawhiua.nz/summer-pass

Links to Videos:

Tō Uru Raumati, Have Yours? – Where Is Everybody?:

https://youtu.be/fo_p_HBEadE

Tō Uru Raumati, Have Yours? – Is That Your Uncle?:

https://youtu.be/3nSjwURFh1M

Tō Uru Raumati, Have Yours? – Karawhiua:

https://youtu.be/g__ZvFT4tlI

Featured in alphabetical order:

Awatea Wihongi from Maimoa at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Hamo Dell at the Tuning Fork, Auckland

JessB at the Auckland Town Hall

Ka Hao at Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae, Gisborne

Paige at Western Springs, Auckland

Ria Hall at Wharepai Domain, Tauranga

Theia outside the Whammy Bar, K Rd

DJ Sir-Vere at a nightclub in Wellington

Joel Shadbolt from L.A.B, in his garage, Tauranga

Kings at Eden Park, Auckland

Laughton Kora at the Bay Court Theatre, Tauranga

Logan Bell from Katchafire at Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

Maaka Pohatu at Spark Arena, Auckland

PDigsss from Shapeshifter at Rhythm & Alps sign, Wanaka

Pere Wihongi from Maimoa at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Rei at the Tuning Fork, Auckland

Rob Ruha at Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae, Gisborne

Stan Walker at the Whanganui Opera House

Te Aorere Pewhairangi at Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae, Gisborne

Teeks at the Civic Theatre, Auckland

Troy Kingi at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri

Artist Quotes:

“On top of all the medication I take to keep myself healthy, I’ve taken the Pfizer vaccine to help stop the spread of Covid. I have the choice of staying home for god knows how long a few times a year OR the choice of getting a Pfizer vaccine to keep myself and others protected when I’m around them. Let’s do our part in moving forward and helping look after each other.” – Paige

“I want to be excited about a future where I can see & hug my whaanau & friends, where I can play gigs & go to see others play gigs. And most importantly, I want to make sure it’s safe for our most vulnerable to do the same. That’s why I’m vaccinated, and why I urge others who aren’t, to consider it.” – Theia

“I got vaxxed to protect my whānau, my friends, my whakapapa and my tinana. We Māori have always used new technologies for the betterment of our own people, whether it was through writing, new cultivation techniques or medicine. The vaccine is no different!’ – Rei

“We want to keep people safe, we want to be able to play events and we also just want to be friendly as well, because I think there are quite a few people out there that maybe have made up their mind or think they have a view on not getting vaccinated or something like that. It’s important to be open and still communicate with those people in a calm way and listen and find out why are they thinking that and what their fears are… and tell them that it’s okay if you decide to get vaccinated, it’s okay, it’s not like you’ve sort of reneged on some integrity.” – Sam Trevethick (Shapeshifter)

