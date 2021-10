Comments Off on Workplace Death – Newmarket

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a workplace incident at a construction site on Carlton Gore Road in Newmarket.

A man has been injured and has died at the scene.

Police were notified of the incident shortly after 1pm.

An investigation is underway and WorkSafe has been notified.

No further information is available at this stage.

