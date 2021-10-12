Auckland Scoop
Network

Woman Who Travelled To Northland With Covid Positive Individual Located

October 12, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

11 October

Police have located the woman being sought who travelled to Northland with an
individual who tested positive for Covid-19.

Police located the woman at a West Auckland address this evening.

The woman has been taken into custody under section 70 of the Health Act and
will be transported to an MIQ facility.

Police are continuing to investigate this matter and will be following up with this individual.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more