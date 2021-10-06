Why South Pacific Scaffolding Is Your Regulatory Compliant Partner For Safe Scaffolding In Auckland

Press Release – South Pacific Scaffolding

There are very few things more important on a worksite than safety. Creating a safe work environment for all builders and contractors should be your first priority, as the risks involved in failing to do so can not only be costly in regards to financial penalties but have the potential to put people’s lives at risk.

Scaffolding systems are a sure-fire way of eliminating hazards and keeping workers safe while working at heights. They are an essential piece of the construction puzzle. However, due to the fact that scaffolding systems directly address many of the risk-creating scenarios on a worksite, their implementation is a double-edged sword. While it is true that the use of a well-designed, erected, and maintained scaffolding system significantly increases the safety on a worksite, the opposite is equally true. Without strict safety procedures in place, scaffolding systems pose a major risk to your workers and the worksite’s compliance.

South Pacific Scaffolding is Auckland’s expert in providing scaffolding solutions that assist in the efficiency of construction projects while simultaneously ensuring that they are safe and compliant.

Let South Pacific Scaffolding Ensure Compliance With Our Pre Handover Inspection Protocols

Before scaffolding can be handed over to a construction project, it is crucial that a pre-handover inspection takes place. The nature of most projects means they will require notifiable and/or suspended scaffolding, and it is a legal requirement that in these cases this handover inspection is performed by a person that holds the appropriate certificate of competence.

South Pacific Scaffolding ensures that the right personnel is performing these inspections. Once these pre-handover inspections have been carried out, we are able to provide you with instructions for the daily tests that are required to be carried out on suspended scaffolding. These daily tests need to be kept a record and coupled with regular inspections to maintain full compliance and keep workers safe. This means it is extremely important that records are kept of all these inspections.

Prior to handover, South Pacific Scaffolding also performs a meticulous inspection on all the components of our scaffolding before they get sent to the next site. This ensures all the scaffolding systems that you relieve from South Pacific Scaffolding are perfectly maintained and ready for action as soon as they reach your site.

Pre-Start Checks and Daily Inspections Keep your Workers out of Harm’s Way

Before work can commence every day, a pre-start check is required. South Pacific Scaffolding provides a component person holding the correct certifications to make sure that the structure is ready for the day’s use. This is done by a visual check and load-bearing test.

In addition to these pre-start checks, South Pacific Scaffolding performs full inspections while the system is in use. This is reduced to monthly when the scaffolding is set up but not in use. There are events that can trigger the need for a full inspection outside of these weekly inspections. Any instances of any structural alterations, repairs, addition, or change of anchorage require a full inspection. This also applies to any extreme weather events or any other exposure the scaffolding may have that could alter its structural integrity.

Almost all these checks need to be performed by a competent scaffolder, and South Pacific Scaffolding ensures that the right team member is on the job every time.

While the system is in use, South Pacific Scaffolding performs a range of inspections across the vast array of components that make up a scaffolding system. Each individual component requires a different set of tests to ensure that it is compliant and ready for use. Some of these components include:

Supporting structure/ foundation

Component Inspection

General structure

Ledgers, transoms, and putlogs

Ties and braces

Couplers

Working platforms

Guardrails and toeboards

Stairs and ladders

Gates and hatches

South Pacific Scaffolding makes sure that all records are kept on these inspections, and that these records are taken by a competent scaffolder and kept on-site at all times. These records are generally a checklist with any comments on the person’s main findings while conducting each inspection.

Staying Compliant While Working at Heights

If your project is using scaffolding the work being carried out is more than likely going to be classified as “working at heights”. Working at heights requires in-depth knowledge of hazard identification, isolation, and elimination strategies. These procedures are incredibly strict with very little wiggle room and are all required to be adhered to for a safe and compliant worksite. South Pacific Scaffolding’s extensive experience has allowed us to create stringent procedures to carry out all these checks so that you can rest assured that everything has been covered. We believe that there is no compromise when it comes to a safe work site, and our approach to working at heights is a reflection of this.

To reinforce this point, we ensure that our team is continually upskilled and tested to ensure that they are well versed in protecting their welfare and those around them at all times. This involves us putting our team through extensive training and taking the time to listen to their suggestions at all times to further enhance our safety procedures.

South Pacific Scaffolding is Your Partner to a Worksite that is Safe and Compliant.

There are many regulatory requirements in the construction world. These all serve a purpose, and South Pacific Scaffolding believes that regulations involving safety procedures should never be taken lightly. They exist to protect the health and safety of tradespeople and contractors, ensuring that they can return to their families safe and sound after a hard day’s work. This is why we have used our years of experience to hone our eye for detail in spotting any potential hazards and have used this ability to carve out our stellar reputation for our immaculate safety record. Don’t leave the success and safety of your construction project to chance, work with a team that knows the full scope of the regulations for scaffolding and working at heights. Get in contact with the team at South Pacific Scaffolding today!

