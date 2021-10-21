Welcome Packs Help Former Refugee Families Make Their New House A Home

Press Release – New Zealand Red Cross

This month, New Zealand Red Cross’ Pathways to Settlement Programme will be delivering a welcome pack to former refugees’ households across Aotearoa to help them settle into their new homes.

The welcome packs are filled with essential household items, including laundry and cleaning supplies, kitchen and bathroom essentials and electrical products such as power boards. Each welcome pack will be hand-packed and donated by the local Bunnings team in their area. For those that enjoy gardening and growing their own produce, gardening support packs are also available upon request.

The first Bunnings packs have already made their way to Red Cross teams in Auckland, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Wellington, Blenheim, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill. The initiative has been coordinated by the New Zealand Red Cross and Bunnings. Local Bunnings team members have been bundling up the welcome packs for Red Cross volunteers to deliver into the former refugees’ houses before they arrive in their new homes.

“We are so grateful for this incredible support from Bunnings,” says Rachel O’Connor, New Zealand Red Cross General Manager Migration. “Having these packs available in every home where we are welcoming our former refugee arrivals brings real joy to our team. As well as providing household essentials, the packs are a tangible expression of manaakitanga and say much about the kindness and compassion of Kiwis.”

Bunnings has a long history of supporting the New Zealand Red Cross with disaster and emergency response in the communities in which it operates. During the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes, the Bunnings team provided hands-on support and donations to help the communities get back on their feet. Local store teams have also lent their support for Red Cross Meals on Wheels and assistance for former refugees’ households in their local communities.

Bunnings New Zealand Director, Ben Camire said, “Our local teams have worked closely with New Zealand Red Cross for many years, supporting the great work they do in the local community during times of crisis and hardship. We are proud to be able to build on this support and help New Zealand Red Cross continue the important work they do through the Pathways to Settlement Programme”.

With the phenomenal support of Red Cross volunteers, the New Zealand Red Cross Pathways to Settlement Programme provides former refugees with comprehensive settlement support for the first twelve months as they integrate into their new communities.

