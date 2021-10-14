Wealthy Private Buyers In The Mix As Exclusive Waiheke Lodge Goes Up For Sale

Press Release – Bayleys

A Waiheke Island luxury lodge for sale is expected to grab the attention of wealthy individuals and families in search of an exclusive residential bolthole.

Set amid nearly a hectare of lush sub-tropical grounds, Kauri Springs Lodge lies a short stroll from Palm Beach on Waiheke’s northern shores. In 12 years of operation, it has delighted guests as a high-end boutique venue for holidays, corporate events, weddings and retreats.

Now for sale is the expansive four-bedroom, two-bathroom main lodge complex, along with accommodation in four more dwellings on separate titles.

The dwellings are set apart from each other across an elevated freehold site of about 8,870 square metres to make the most of the serene surroundings.

The lodge and other dwellings at 29 Te Toki Road, Palm Beach, Waiheke Island, are being marketed for sale together or separately, by negotiation through Bayleys Waiheke Island.

Salesperson Mana Tahapehi said Kauri Springs Lodge had a well-established reputation as a provider of boutique luxury accommodation. But the site was also sure to grab the attention of affluent individuals or families seeking an exclusive private home.

“Whether buying the main lodge property or both, this is the ultimate entertainer’s hideaway. A new owner can continue to operate this boutique offering as an exclusive lodge, or there is the option for a buyer to secure it as a timeless private retreat with the ability to host large gatherings of extended family and friends.

“Given its idyllic location on Waiheke Island, this offering is sure to catch the eye of buyers not only within New Zealand but also Kiwis based overseas,” Tahapehi said.

The approximately 500-square metre main lodge complex features an architecturally designed atrium with a wooden dance floor, inbuilt sound system, projector and open fireplace.

“The main lodge also includes a stunning solarium with heated concrete floors and a pavilion area with an attractive outdoor garden bar. A large, well-appointed contemporary kitchen is suitable for self-catering or use by hired professionals.

“As a whole, the lodge is ideally equipped with flexible spaces for a variety of activities ranging from luxury holidays to corporate conferences and team-building events, weddings, and wellness, yoga and coaching retreats,” said Tahapehi.

The property was fully furnished and could be sold as a going concern, he said.

A large lawn to the front of the site is a popular venue for outdoor events. Resource consent is in place to hold weddings with up to 120 guests 10 times a year.

“The ‘Tree House’, a beautifully presented renovated cottage, sits alongside the main lodge, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus a smaller kitchen and essential appliances. This offers a cosy, intimate atmosphere, with a rustic design and a large deck offering sunset views,” said Tahapehi.

The Kauri Springs Lodge operation currently also includes property next-door which contains two further guest cottages and a property manager’s residence. This is also for sale, with the combined properties offering accommodation for up to 30 guests.

Tahapehi said one of Kauri Springs’ greatest attractions was its tranquil setting.

“The extensive grounds offer a backdrop of peaceful seclusion, with a Balinese-style spa pool and walkways set amid a luxuriant canopy of native and exotic trees.

“Meanwhile, an ocean swim is just a 10-minute walk away, down the hill at Palm Beach. Also within easy reach is the Ostend commercial hub, with its supermarket, shops and cafes.”

The Kauri Springs property includes plenty of on-site parking handy to all accommodation. Additional street parking, useful for larger events, is available nearby on Wilma Road. Bus stops near the entrance to the property offer regular services to and from the ferry terminal at Matiatia Bay.

“Kauri Springs Lodge is a truly rare offering, presenting a new lodge operator or discerning high-net-worth retreat-seeker with a unique property with an atmosphere of luxury and seclusion within easy striking distance of Auckland,” Tahapehi said.

