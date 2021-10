Watercare Water Supply Update: 14 October

Press Release – Watercare

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Hūnua Ranges 5.5mm 66.5mm Waitākere Ranges 4mm 80mm

Dam storage at midnight (in total):n to

Today: 90.32% Yesterday: 90.03% Normal for this time of year: 91.1%

Water consumption:

Target for October 2021: 420 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average) Yesterday’s consumption 388 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 385 million litres

Please see our weekly water supply update for more information and our website for further insights on water supply.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url