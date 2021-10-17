Water incident, Manukau Harbour

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the three people who

died following a boating incident in Manukau Harbour yesterday.

The three men were aged 54, 61 and 70. A fourth man, aged 23, is in a

moderate condition in Auckland Hospital.

Emergency services were notified at about 4:40pm on Saturday that a boat with

four people on board had overturned at Manukau Heads, near the bar.

Police, along with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Maritime NZ, Surf Life

Saving NZ, Coastguard and St John Ambulance responded to the incident.

All four men were located in the water, but three were later pronounced dead

and the fourth was flown to hospital.

Police would like to thank those members of the public who offered their

assistance at the scene.

Police and Maritime NZ continue to work together to understand the

circumstances leading to the deaths.

Police are continuing to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

Police extend their sympathies to the family and friends of the victims at

this incredibly difficult time.

There will be no further updates today.

