Vote For NZ’s Favourite Restaurant In Menulog Restaurant Awards

It’s time to roll out the orange carpet for the annual Menulog Restaurant Awards, with Kiwis being asked to vote with their stomachs to find the best local restaurant in the country.

More than 120 restaurants across Aotearoa are in line for the coveted Menulog People’s Choice crown in this year’s awards which are celebrating and supporting hospitality businesses at a challenging time for the industry.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD FINALISTS

People’s Choice finalist, Bun Mee Kiwi, has made a name for itself in the Auckland suburb of Henderson with its signature dish Pork Banh mi (a Vietnamese sandwich).

Owner of Bun Mee Kiwi, Saffron Moore said as a mother of two she had a vision to start her own restaurant and five years on they have built up a loyal following with plans to expand.

“Bun Mee Kiwi is my baby. The journey has been super tough and hospitality continues to be challenging. But having a passion for the food we serve and working hard has helped us push through.”

Fellow People’s Choice finalist Punjab Express started 16 years ago in a small shop in Tauranga with two staff selling Indian sweets and has expanded to four restaurants and 20 employees.

Recently the restaurant gave out more than 100 butter chicken meals to help people in the community who have been impacted financially by the pandemic.

Owner at Punjab Express, Puran Singh said they have a loyal local following, and because it has been a hard year for many people serving free butter chicken was a chance for them to give something back to the community.

“We love serving the community our food and our aim is to continue to serve new varieties of delicious Indian dishes and sweets. The name Punjab Express speaks to the culture of our restaurant – delivering delicious, quality food and Indian sweets.”

HAVE YOUR SAY FOR PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Kiwis can vote for their favourite takeaway restaurant to win the Menulog People’s Choice Award for their region and the overall national prize at restaurantawards.menulog.co.nz. Those who have their say and vote go into the running to win a host of $50 Menulog vouchers.

The winning People’s Choice restaurant receives an advertising and media package worth $2,500, to help promote and grow their business, $1,000 to put towards their venue, along with other prizes.

UNCOVER THE TOP FOOD TRENDS OF THE YEAR

Menulog is also looking to uncover the foodie trends from the past year that really matter with the Trending Awards – a selection of dishes and restaurants that had starring roles in our hearts and stomachs this year.

This year’s trending categories include Best Supporting Dish, Best New Dish, Best Noods Sent, Best Meal To Order After You’ve Been Dumped, Best Munchies To Order At 4:20pm, and Top Cuisines Ordered While Watching The All Blacks.

The category winners are awarded based on Menulog data made up of orders, reviews and ratings from the last 12 months.

LET’S SHOW OUR LOCALS SOME LOVE

To showcase the local and homegrown heroes on the centre stage, Menulog is also bringing back the Local Awards to celebrate the most popular restaurants by cuisine throughout the different regions of Aotearoa.

Whether it’s Christchurch’s Best Curry, the Bay of Plenty’s Best Pizza, or Wellington’s Best Wagyu Beef Burger, the Menulog Local Awards give local favourites a massively deserved moment in the spotlight after a tough year.

Rory Murphy, Commercial Director at Menulog said “After such a tough year for many in the hospitality industry, we’re extremely proud and excited to hold the Menulog Restaurant Awards to shine a light on New Zealand’s best local restaurants.”

“As well as continuing to support local and order from restaurants, we want customers to show extra support for their favourite local restaurant or eatery by voting for them in the People’s Choice Award category. It’s a great way to recognise, and celebrate, the delicious food they deliver to their communities.”

Voting for the Menulog Restaurant Awards is now open and closes on Wednesday, 10 November, with winners announced on Wednesday, 22 November. For more information and to vote, visit the website https://restaurantawards.menulog.co.nz/

Terms and conditions apply, see here.

