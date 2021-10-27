Auckland Scoop
Update – Māngere homicide on 16 October

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police have continued investigating the death of a man on 16
October, who died after arriving at Middlemore Hospital with critical
injuries.

Misiona Talafu Petelo, aged 19, from Papatoetoe, died following a shooting
incident which occurred earlier on Massey Road in Māngere.

As a result of further enquiries Police have today arrested a second man, a
31-year-old, and charged him jointly with murder.

The arrested man will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

This follows the arrest of another 31-year-old man, who was arrested last
week after he came to the Police to hand himself in.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan says Police are not looking for
anyone else in connection with this incident.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police are not in a position to
comment further at this time.

