UPDATE: Avondale homicide
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid:
Police have charged two people following the death of a man in Avondale this
morning.
A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been jointly charged with
unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol and
unlawful possession of ammunition.
They are due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.
Police are working closely with the victim’s family, whose name will not be
released at this early stage as the formal identification process is still
ongoing.
We are also assisting the family to locate next of kin overseas.
A scene examination commenced this morning at the Saintly Lane property where
the two firearms were located.
Police want to reassure the community that they are safe, and that there is a
large contingent of Police working to understand the circumstances which led
to this man’s death.
We encourage anyone with information to contact us.
Information can be passed on by contacting 105 and quoting file number
211002/1241.
Police thank the residents in the area for their understanding and patience
today.
