Two Million Kiwis Fully Vaccinated

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Hipkins

Minister for COVID-19 Response

More than 2 million people have now received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, marking a significant milestone for the largest vaccination programme in Aotearoa New Zealand’s history, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins says.

“As of this morning, 2,018,305 people were fully vaccinated with two doses, representing 48 percent of people aged 12 and over,” Chris Hipkins said.

“And more broadly, 3,328,286 people have had at least one dose – that’s 79 percent of people aged 12 and over.

“I want to thank everyone who’s stepped forward. Each and every person vaccinated increases our protection and reduces the need for lockdown measures – so it’s a huge thanks from me to everyone for playing their part.

“This achievement is also testament to the great effort of New Zealand’s health workers who’ve been working long and hard to deliver the largest vaccination programme in our history.

“These workers have stepped up across the country – and particularly at our testing centres and vaccination clinics in Auckland – and they’re continuing to deliver numbers we can all be proud of.

“With 5,346,591 doses administered so far, and 1,067,000 active bookings in the Book My Vaccine system, the response of New Zealanders means we’re on track to our goal of having all eligible people vaccinated by the end of the year.

“In Auckland to date, a total of 1,950,883 vaccinations have been delivered – with more than 1.2 million first doses and almost 750,000 second doses.

“The vaccination programme continues to adapt with new and different approaches, such as drive through vaccination centres and more mobile and pop-up testing sites, and a lot more innovations are to come.

“The best ongoing defence against the impact of COVID-19 will be for as many New Zealanders as possible to get vaccinated – the more people who’re vaccinated the harder it becomes for the virus to keep moving.

“Make your appointments now – every dose counts.”

