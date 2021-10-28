Auckland Scoop
Two COVID-19 Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening

October 28, 2021Health, PressRelease

Press Release – Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland.

The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest. The Ministry will undertake a public health risk assessment of the situation this morning and a further update will be provided after that.

