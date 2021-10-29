The Incredible Numbers Behind Michael Woods’s Tram To Māngere

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is highlighting the incredible cost of Michael Wood’s $14.6 million tram to Māngere in terms that anyone can understand.

$14.6 billion is:

$608,000,000 per kilometre

$608,000 per metre

$6,080 per centimetre

$7,978 for every Kiwi household from Kaitaia to the Bluff

More than twice as much as Labour’s original 2017 tram-to-airport proposal and five times higher than NZTA’s 2016 tram-to-airport proposal

Equal to the estimated cost of a second Waitematā Harbour crossing

Enough to build four new Transmission Gully motorways

Enough to build ten new Dunedin Hospitals

Enough to build 21 Waitematā Harbour cycle bridges

Enough to conduct another 540 flag referenda

Enough to buy every house in Whanganui

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “We will be looking closely at the cost-benefit analysis behind this project, but our immediate reaction is that the cost has ballooned into lunacy before shovels have even touched ground. Every dollar thrown at this gold-plated transport project is a dollar that can’t be used to ease financial pressures on Kiwi households dealing with the economic effects of a pandemic.”

“Auckland certainly needs better transport, in particular a second harbour crossing. A tram to Māngere isn’t the best use for 14 thousand million dollars.”

