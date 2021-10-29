The Incredible Numbers Behind Michael Woods’s Tram To Māngere
Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is highlighting the incredible cost of Michael Wood’s $14.6 million tram to Māngere in terms that anyone can understand.
$14.6 billion is:
- $608,000,000 per kilometre
- $608,000 per metre
- $6,080 per centimetre
- $7,978 for every Kiwi household from Kaitaia to the Bluff
- More than twice as much as Labour’s original 2017 tram-to-airport proposal and five times higher than NZTA’s 2016 tram-to-airport proposal
- Equal to the estimated cost of a second Waitematā Harbour crossing
- Enough to build four new Transmission Gully motorways
- Enough to build ten new Dunedin Hospitals
- Enough to build 21 Waitematā Harbour cycle bridges
- Enough to conduct another 540 flag referenda
- Enough to buy every house in Whanganui
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “We will be looking closely at the cost-benefit analysis behind this project, but our immediate reaction is that the cost has ballooned into lunacy before shovels have even touched ground. Every dollar thrown at this gold-plated transport project is a dollar that can’t be used to ease financial pressures on Kiwi households dealing with the economic effects of a pandemic.”
“Auckland certainly needs better transport, in particular a second harbour crossing. A tram to Māngere isn’t the best use for 14 thousand million dollars.”
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url