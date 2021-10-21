Press Release – Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) has launched its 2022 season, announcing an impressive 44 performances across 10 venues, spanning the months of February to December 2022.

The opening performance on Thursday 17 February, with Maestro Bellincampi, will headline New Zealand born violinist Geneva Lewis in her official New Zealand debut. Daughter of kiwi tennis champion Chris Lewis, US-based Geneva is currently rated as one of the most exciting young violinists on the international stage. It will be a homecoming performance not to be missed!

The orchestra continues to honour local talent across the first quarter of 2022 including Principal Harpist Ingrid Bauer and Principal Clarinettist Jonathan Cohen both stepping to the front as concerto soloists.

As 2022 progresses, the APO will welcome back international artists to the Auckland stage. Pianists Ingrid Fliter, Jean-Efflam Bavouzet and violinist James Ehnes, are amongst the major performing artists returning to perform with the APO in 2022.

The New Zealand debut of the much lauded 13-year-old Australian violin prodigy Christian Li in May will also be a particular highlight. The youngest to win the Yehudi Menuhin Competition at just 10 years old and Decca Classics youngest ever recording artist. New Zealand audiences can feel proud to know that his successes to date have been expertly guided by his teacher, kiwi violinist and renowned pedagogue Robin Wilson.

Repertoire highlights in 2022 are many and varied. This year saw the APO’s Beethoven symphony cycle presented to capacity houses. In 2022 their attention will turn to Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi.

This Verdi celebration will showcase three awe-inspiring works, Verdi’s Requiem, II Trovatore, the APO’s popular Opera in Concert event offering, and New Zealand Opera’s production of Macbeth. And Aucklanders will have the chance to experience them all with a special three-event ticket APO/NZ Opera.

Contemporary kiwi artistry will continue to be supported by the biggest band in town. On the eve of our newest public holiday, the APO will welcome in te tau hou Māori with a special Matariki concert, Ka Pō Ka Ao led by acclaimed composer/musician Rob Ruha, showcasing his special brand of haka soul.

After the sell-out success of the 2021 Aretha concert, audiences in 2022 can look forward to being blown away by country-soul livewire Tami Neilson in a one-off powerhouse performance in July.

The popular Film-in-Concert format also returns with the 1987 classic The Princess Bride and of course the youngest in APO’s audience whānau have not been forgotten either. All the usual APO 4 Kids events will be on offer throughout the year, alongside an enchanting orchestral presentation of the animated films Room on the Broom & Stick Man in October.

This year the APO invites audiences to “follow the music” and after all the challenges of COVID-19, this 2022 season feels like the precious musical gift our city deserves.

