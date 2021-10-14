Tāmaki Makaurau Pulling Out All The Stops For Super Saturday Vaccination Drive

Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

People will get a whole lot more than a vaccine dose this Saturday, with free ice cream, sausage sizzles, live music and spot prizes on offer at many vaccination centres and pop-up events being held across the city.

Super Saturday, the nationwide drive is aimed at capturing those yet to get their first dose, or those who are due for their second. In Auckland, 13 per cent of the eligible population is still yet to get their first dose.

Opening hours across the majority of the region’s 16 community vaccination centres and drive-throughs have been extended especially for the day. Among them is the CBD vaccination centre, which is being donned with rainbow decorations and there will be live music, a sausage sizzle and spot prizes. At Albany, there will be free coffee, a Mr Whippy truck visit, spot prizes and chocolate fish handed out to those who receive their dose.

Many of the mobile vaccination buses and vans – all run by Māori and Pacific provider partners – will be out and about in the community. Details on times, locations and giveaways are listed below.

Celebrities, including sports stars and TV personalities, will be making appearances at some sites throughout the day.

More than 70 general practices and over a dozen pharmacies involved in the vaccine roll-out are also opening their doors especially for the day. Among them is Mairangi Medical Centre, whose staff are dressing up to a “Save Our Summer” theme and Papatoetoe Family Doctors, whose staff are handing out free hot chickens alongside every vaccine dose.

And up to a dozen pop-up events are happening across the city, the details of which are outlined below.

Air New Zealand is also transforming one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets into a vaccine clinic, offering the opportunity for 300 people to get vaccinated in business class. Those spots have already been filled.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) Programme Director Matt Hannant is urging anyone who is still to get their first dose to come along, as well as people who need their second dose. Second doses can be given 21 days after the first dose.

“It’s eight weeks to go until summer, so we’re encouraging everyone to get their vaccinations this weekend to help ensure you’re set to get out and about and enjoy the summer.

“Come on down, grab a sausage or a coffee, and bring along any whānau with you too.

“Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect you and your whānau from COVID-19. With COVID-19 cases in the community, this weekend is a really important time to be getting answers to your questions and getting vaccinated.

“If you’re still feeling a bit unsure, you can have a chat to one of our friendly medical staff who will be on hand to answer questions at any of our community vaccination centres.”

People can find their nearest vaccination centre or pop-up event at vaccinateforauckland.nz

Here is a guide of what to expect at some of our vaccination sites across the city this Saturday.

Note, last appointment at sites listed below is half an hour before closing time.

Vaccination Centres

Site Location Hours Incentives Birkenhead Vaccination Centre Highbury mall, next to Paper Plus store, Birkenhead 8am – 8pm Spot prizes donated by local businesses, big balloon display on entrance to mall Albany Vaccination Centre Oaklands Road, last building at the end of Oaklands Road 8am – 830pm Coffee cart in the morning, giving out chocolate fish to the vaccinated, Mr Whippy truck visit, Summer theme, spot prizes, decorating booths game Orewa Vaccination Centre Orewa Service Centre, 50 Centreway, Orewa 8am – 730pm Beach theme with staff dressing up, live music Henderson Vaccination Centre 28-30 Catherine St, Henderson 8am – 8pm Hangi, DJs, entertainment, spot prizes Westgate Vaccination Centre 11 Westgate Drive, Westgate 830am – 4pm Ice cream truck, ice blocks, coffee cart, spot prizes, staff dressing up island-theme Mt Wellington Vaccination Centre 95-105 Leonard Road, Mt Wellington 830am – 6pm Sausage sizzle, giveaways donated by local businesses CBD Vaccination Centre 35 Graham St 8am – 10pm Rainbow inclusive decorations, sausage sizzle, coffee cart, giveaways, DJ from 6-9pm Tamaki Vaccination Centre 261 Morrin Road, St Johns 8am – 330pm Ice cream, sausage sizzle, entertainment and summer theme Epsom Vaccination Centre 382 Manukau Road, Epsom 8am – 615pm Sausage sizzle, ice cream, balloons for kids Airport Park and Ride drive-through centre 42 Verissimo Drive, Auckland 8am – 6pm Ice blocks, coffee cart Highbrook Vaccination Centre 31 Highbrook Drive, East Tamaki 8am – 330pm Sausage sizzle, DJ entertainment on entry, coffee cart, ice cream, fish and chip truck, Christmas tree with summer decorations Otara Vaccination Centre MIT, 5 Otara Road, Otara 8am – 630pm Sausage sizzles, kai packs, spot prizes and free balloons for the kids Manurewa Vaccination Centre 81 Finlayson Ave, Clendon Park 9am – 3pm Kai packs, coffee cart, sausage sizzle, spot prizes Pukekohe Vaccination Centre 6 Roulston St, Pukekohe 830am – 630pm Kai, sausage sizzle Takanini Vaccination Centre 8 Great South Road, Takanini 830am – 4pm Vaccine quiz with spot prizes, chocolate and other treats Papakura Marae 29 Hunua Road, Papakura 12pm – 8pm Come dressed as a fairy, free give aways, sausage sizzles and ice creams

Note, the hours are subject to change so please check in on our website for the latest: https://immunisation.northernregion.health.nz

Vaccination buses, vans (a snapshot)

Shot Cuzz the bus 81 Finlayson Ave, Clendon Park 9am – 3pm A mix of music, sausage sizzle, kai packs and spot prizes across the sites Pukekohe Huakina and Tuuwatawata the bus 6 Roulston Street Pukekohe 8.30am to 6.30pm Ngati Whatua Orakei bus (Shot Doy) Onehunga High School, 24 Pleasant View Road, Onehunga 9am – 3pm Latter Day Saints Church, run by Bader Drive Medical 15 Robertson Road, Mangere 9am – 6pm Manurewa Stake Centre 2 Rowandale Ave, Manurewa All day Komiti Tina & Tama’ita’l o Samoa run by Pasefika Family Health 95 Browns Rd, Manurewa 9am – 5pm Southseas bus Otara carpark , 20 Newbury St, Otara 830am – 5pm Latter Day Saints, Beach Haven, run by The Fono 4 Aeroview Drive, Beach Haven 730am – 12pm Eventfinder Stadium carpark, run by The Fono Silverfield Road, Wairau Valley 1245pm – 330pm

Pop-up events

Latter Day Saints, Beach Haven – run by The Fono

4 Aeroview Drive, Beach Haven

7:30am – 12:00pm

Eventfinda Stadium Carpark – run by The Fono

Silverfield Road, Wairau Valley

12:45pm – 3:30pm

Onehunga High School – run by Ngati Whatua Orakei

24 Pleasant View, Onehunga

9:00am – 3:00pm

Langimalie Supervax Event – run by Tongan Health Society

1 Fleming Street, Onehunga

Time TBC

Countdown Head Office – Favona – run by Highbrook staff (NRHCC)

80 Favona Road

10:00am – 3:00pm

Otara Carpark – run by Southseas

20 Newbury Street, Otara

8:30am – 5:00pm

Aorere College – run by Turuki

2 Selfs Road, Papatoetoe

9am – 3pm

Manurewa Stake Centre – run by NRHCC

2 Rowandale Ave, Manurewa

Time TBC

Komiti Tina & Tama’ita’l o Samoa – run by Pasefika Family Health

95 Browns Road, Manurewa (Netball Courts)

9:00am – 5:00pm

Latter Day Saints Church in Manurewa – run by Baderdrive Medical

15 Robertson Road, Manurewa

Time TBC

