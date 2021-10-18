Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland And Parts Of Waikato Compliance Update

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 26 people have been charged with a total of 27 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm yesterday (Sunday 17 October 2021).

Of these, 17 were for failing to comply with order (COVID-19), 7 were for failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, two were for assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement officer and one was a Health Act breach.

In the same time period, 28 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 4,717 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 725,209 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 9459 vehicles having been turned around.

10,258 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 140 of those vehicles being turned around.

A total of 56 out of 1766 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 84 vehicles out of 8492 were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 41,722 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1213 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 2 of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url