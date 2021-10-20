Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland And Parts Of Waikato Compliance Update

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 28 people have been charged with a total of offences 29 in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm yesterday (Tuesday 19 October 2021).

Of these, 17 were for failing to comply with order (COVID-19), 9 were for failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, two were for assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement officer and one was a Health Act breach.

In the same time period, 29 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 5019 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 773,879 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 9786 vehicles having been turned around.

24,844 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 167 of those vehicles being turned around.

A total of 51 out of 5023 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 116 vehicles out of 19,821 were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 45,896 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1264 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 17 of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

