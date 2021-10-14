Auckland Scoop
Tāmaki Makaurau Daily Compliance Update

October 14, 2021

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 20 people have been charged with a total 
of 21 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as 
at 5pm yesterday (Wednesday 13 October 2021).

Of these, 16 were for failing to comply with order (COVID-19), two were for 
failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, two were for 
assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement officer and one was a Health 
Act breach.

In the same time period, 25 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 3,691 105-online breach notifications 
relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, 
Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Checkpoint figures

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 650,423 vehicles have now been stopped at 
the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a 
total of 8640 vehicles having been turned around.

24,337 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 187 of those 
vehicles being turned around.

A total of 114 out of 4718 vehicles were turned away at the Northern 
checkpoints yesterday, while 73 vehicles out of 19,619 were turned around at 
the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 35,858 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1152 of 
them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 25 of 
those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary 
remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the 
required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

