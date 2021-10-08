Tāmaki Makaurau Compliance Update

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 13 people have been charged with a total of 14 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 7 October 2021).

Of these, 10 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), two were for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one was a Health Act Breach and one was for assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement officer.

In the same time period, 19 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 2,729 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and parts of the Waikato.

Alert Level 2 compliance update:

Thirty seven people have been charged with a total of 42 offences in Alert Level 2, as at 5pm yesterday (7 October 2021).

Of these, 36 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), three for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, two for Failing to Stop (COVID-related), and one is for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 16 people have been warned – 10 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and six for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19). One person has received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19).

To date, Police have received a total of 1,668 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert Level 2.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday October 7, a total of 533,971 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 7607 vehicles having been turned around.

22,236 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 147 of those vehicles turned around.

A total of 24 out of 2855 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 123 vehicles out of 19,381 were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 27,040 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 924 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 47 of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

