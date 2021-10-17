Super Saturday Smashes Vaccination Records

Press Release – Ministry of Health

16 October 2021

Super Saturday has smashed vaccination records with people rolling up their sleeves for their COVID-19 vaccinations today, with 129,995 doses administered – 39,024 first doses and 90,971 second doses as at 10pm tonight.

Auckland now has 89% of its eligible people vaccinated with at least one dose.

“I want to give a huge thanks to every eligible New Zealander who stepped up today and over the past few days to get their shot, as well as to the hundreds of health providers, businesses, workplaces and community organisations who’ve pulled out all the stops as part of the nationwide push for vaccination,” says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

“People have turned out in droves to the 783 vaccination sites around the motu for their vaccinations – from free hangi at Pôtahi Marae in Northland’s Te Kao to vaccinations on the TSS Earnslaw on Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown.

“It’s fantastic that Auckland has enjoyed its biggest ever vaccination day with 8,957 people getting their first doses and 31,686 people receiving their second doses.”

“It’s also the biggest ever day for Māori vaccinations with 10,941 first doses and 10,874 second doses. I want to thank Māori providers for the enormous amount of mahi that has gone into making today such a success.

“It was also a great day for the Pacific community with 4,223 first doses and 8,093 second doses.

“I also want to thank all those involved with our first ever ‘Vaxathon’ – both those behind the scenes and those in front of the cameras who united to energise and celebrate this historic vaccination day, encourages New Zealanders – particularly young Māori, Pacific and tāngata whaikaha (those living with a disability) – to get vaccinated.

“It’s also been inspirational to see the many novel and creative ways our DHBs, general practices, pharmacies and hauora, businesses and other community organisations have encouraged their communities to get vaccinated.

“We take our hats off to the thousands of vaccinators, volunteers, DHB and healthcare staff, community helpers, logistics teams, delivery people, Healthline call centre takers and everyone else who played their part, without whom this result would not have been possible.

“It also now means that 3,565,692 New Zealanders – or 85% of New Zealand’s eligible population, have had at least one vaccination, and 2,748,291 people (or 65%) are fully vaccinated. That’s an awesome effort Aotearoa!

“Even if you were not able to get out and get a jab today, don’t worry, there are still lots of opportunities to get vaccinated, with the usual huge range of vaccination sites continuing to operate as normal across the motu beyond this weekend.

“Super Saturday has been a shot in the arm for the final stage of our COVID-19 vaccination programme and we now need to finish the job to protect all New Zealanders from the virus.

“Getting every eligible New Zealander vaccinated has never been more important, nor has it been more easy, so if you haven’t already, please step up and get your shot. Or, if you know of a friend or whānau member who hasn’t, please support them to get theirs.”

To book a vaccination, go to Bookmyvaccine.nz, orcall the COVID Vaccine Healthline on 0800 28 29 26. For more information about Super Saturday events, go to the Unite Against Covid website.

Final vaccination numbers for Super Saturday will be published on Sunday 17 October.

