SkyPath Is Back

Having run out of what NZTA claimed were superior alternatives, it’s time to get on with SkyPath. Christine Rose, Chair of GetAcross says “SkyPath is consented, cost-effective and has been approved by NZTA’s Board” – see attached letter from NZTA’s Chair re SkyPath

Project Director Bevan Woodward says “Over the past 10 years NZTA has been closely involved in SkyPath’s design, testing and resource consenting. They have invested over $5 million of taxpapyer funds into getting the SkyPath design finalised and approved.

“We now welcome the opportunity to work with NZTA to deliver on the most critical link in Auckland’s walking and cycling network”

