SkyCity Lights Pink For Breast Cancer

Tonight, and tomorrow the Sky Tower and SkyCity Hamilton’s Historic Dome will join iconic landmarks around New Zealand in lighting pink to put the spotlight on breast cancer this October.

In support for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, two of SkyCity’s landmarks will join Eden Park, Queen Street Lights and even Dunedin’s Toitū Otago Settlers Museum to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This will shine a light on helping spread the life-saving message about the importance of early detection, as breast cancer is the most common cancer for Kiwi women, with around 3,300 women diagnosed across New Zealand every year.

Around the world, landmarks and prominent buildings turn pink for the Global Illuminations campaign to raise awareness and honour those touched by breast cancer.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest man-made structure based in the heart of Auckland and is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

