Six Arrested In Operation Targeting Rebels MC Gang In Auckland

Police staff from Auckland City District’s Organised Crime Unit have today carried out a number of search warrants targeting members of the Rebels MC gang.

Operation Ryleigh commenced in July after tensions between Rebels MC and King Cobra gangs saw a series of arsons carried out in Auckland earlier this year.

As a result of this investigation Police identified further alleged serious criminal offending, in addition to the arsons, including the possession and supply of methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Six addresses in the suburbs of East Tāmaki, Mangere, Clendon Park, Papakura and Manurewa were subject to search warrants today and as a result six males were arrested and charged today.

A 34 year old man was charged with Participating in an Organised Criminal Group, Possession of Methamphetamine for Supply, while five others, aged from 25 to 39 were charged with Participating in an Organised Criminal Group and we cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid. All six are expected to appear in Counties Manukau District Court today.

In addition to the six arrested today, two 27 year olds, who were already before the courts on related offending, will also be facing additional charges of Participating in an Organised Criminal Group (X 2), and one will face further additional charges of Unlawfully Possess a Firearm and ammunition, Supplies Methamphetamine, while the other faces further additional charges of Supplies Methamphetamine (X 2), offer to supply Methamphetamine and Supplies Cannabis Plant (X 2)

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe says while our investigations into the series of arsons remains ongoing, today’s arrests show Police’s ongoing commitment to stamping out criminal offending by organised crime groups and that we will ensure they are held accountable for the harm they continue to cause throughout our communities:

“Lives and families are destroyed by methamphetamine, and gangs are at the centre of that destruction.”

“Police and our partners see the hurt methamphetamine causes to individuals on a daily basis. All the gangs are interested in are the profits so they can lead an outwardly lavish style, they have no interest in the damage left behind by this drug they continue to peddle,” says Detective Inspector Pascoe.

Over the course of this investigation, firearms, ammunition and methamphetamine has been seized by Police.

As these matters are before the Courts, we are unable to comment further.

Attributed to Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland City District

