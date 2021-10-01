Serious crash, Mount Wellington Highway – Auckland City
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Diversions are in place following a crash in Mount Wellington, Auckland this
morning.
The crash, north bound on the Mount Wellington Highway, was reported to
emergency services shortly after 2.30am this morning.
The highway is closed between Hamlin Road and Aranui Road and diversions are
in place.
The highway is expected to be re-opened shortly but for now motorists are
asked to avoid the area.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url