Serious crash, Mount Wellington Highway – Auckland City

Diversions are in place following a crash in Mount Wellington, Auckland this

morning.

The crash, north bound on the Mount Wellington Highway, was reported to

emergency services shortly after 2.30am this morning.

The highway is closed between Hamlin Road and Aranui Road and diversions are

in place.

The highway is expected to be re-opened shortly but for now motorists are

asked to avoid the area.

