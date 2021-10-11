Serious Crash, Highbrook Drive – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

A person has died following a serious crash on Highbrook Drive in East Tamaki this morning.

The crash involving two vehicles happened around 6:20am, near El Kobar Drive.

Sadly one person has died at the scene.

Another person in the other vehicle has been taken to hospital in a serious condition while their passenger sustained moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and part of Highbrook Drive is currently closed and it is expected to be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to take an alternative route or avoid the area if possible.

