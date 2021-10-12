Saving Lives In September

Press Release – TECT Rescue Helicopter

The month of September saw your TECT Rescue Helicopter crew carrying out a total of 26 missions, including 12 inter-hospital transfers, 5 medicals, 6 rescues and 3 motor vehicle accidents. The onboard crew were seen in locations such as Opotiki, Waihi and Whakatane over the month, carrying out life-saving missions to patients in need.

The month commenced with the TECT Rescue Helicopter being tasked to transport a patient in her twenties experiencing pregnancy complications from Tauranga Hospital on 2 September. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital. The same day, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waihi for a patient suffering from a medical event following a fall at their home. The onboard crew transported the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, 4 September, the TECT Rescue Helicopter onboard crew was tasked to transport a patient in their forties suffering a medical event. The onboard crew transported the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Sunday, 12 September saw the TECT Rescue Helicopter assisted a male patient in their fifties suffering a medical event on a farm in Matata. The onboard crew transported the patient to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment. The following day, the TECT Rescue Helicopter transported a female patient in her fifties who had suffered a medical event from Tauranga Hospital. The patient was flown to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday, 14 September, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was called to Waihi for a female patient in her fifties suffering a medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday 17 September around 4pm the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a young boy from Tauranga Hospital to Starship Hospital. The boy had sustained injuries from playing tag rugby at school. Flown with his mother, he had sustained internal injuries.

The TECT Rescue Helicopter crew responded to two motorcycle accidents in one day. On Saturday 18 September, the onboard crew was tasked to Manawahe, a rural area south of Matatā, for a male patient in his sixties who had sustained injuries following a motorbike accident involving another car. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

Later that night, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a motorbike accident near Ohauiti, Tauranga. A male in his fifties had sustained injuries when he came off his motorbike. He was transported to Tauranga Hospital.

The following day saw the TECT Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Whakatane Hospital to transport a male patient in his fifties suffering a serious medical condition. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment. The onboard crew was then tasked to Opotiki for a male patient in his forties suffering a serious cardiac event. The patient was RSI’d and flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, 26 September, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the lower Kaimai’s for a male patient in his forties who had sustained injuries to his hand following an incident. The onboard crew flew the patient, along with his wife, to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Tuesday, 28 September led to the TECT Rescue Helicopter returning to Waihi for a female patient in her sixties suffering a medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Tauranga Hospital for further care.

