Salmonella Dub Feat: Tiki Taane To Headline BOI 2022

Press Release – Jacman Entertainment

Aotearoa’s Dub & Bass heavyweights, SALMONELLA DUB, will headline Northland’s BOI Music Festival this January when the festival returns to Waitangi on Saturday 29 January (Auckland Anniversary Weekend). The massive lineup also features rapper JESSB, rootsy pop singer MUROKI, riddim royalty SUNSHINE SOUND SYSTEM ft: RUBI DU, dancehall DJ BIG G and the legendary SAVAGE.

The multiple platinum-selling and award-winning D&B pioneers SALMONELLA DUB are delivering what promises to be a phenomenal two-hour multimedia dance floor set of the Dub’s classics, alongside a bag of new tunes from their forthcoming album Return To Our Kōwhai. Old time member, TIKI TAANE, joins the band with special guests LAUGHTON KORA and WHIRIMAKO BLACK. Passion, creativity, energy, driving bass beats and pure joy are the signature hallmarks of Salmonella Dub live. Don’t miss out on what promises to be yet another truly outstanding and immersive live concert experience from one of New Zealand’s most successful and beloved bands.

South Auckland-born Samoan rapper SAVAGE is New Zealand’s undisputed King of Hip-Hop and has probably the most recognisable voice in the business! He had a global hit with the rap classic Swing, that achieved platinum status in the US. He also rules the electronic scene since Freaks with Timmy Trumpet went an incredible 5x platinum. SAVAGE always brings the party, don’t miss his BOI Music Festival set.

JESS B emerged as a dynamic breath of fresh air in New Zealand’s hip hop scene back in 2017, JESSB has taken that early momentum and has whipped it up into a proper whirlwind; becoming a force to be reckoned with both at home and around the globe. The former premier netball player with the Northern Mystics has shone a renewed light on NZ hip hop, winning industry acclaim and the MTV European Music Award for Best New Zealand Act in 2019. They commented “If you’re a Missy Elliott fan, you’ll want to take note of New Zealand’s hottest up-and-coming rapper.” Check out JESSB’s fusion of hip hop, dancehall and Afrobeat as she creates something uniquely her own, we know you will love it.

MUROKI plays music, surfs, skates and brews a good coffee for Raglan locals. This young Kenyan-Kiwi is brimming with talent and soul far beyond his years. His multifaceted silky and rhythmic grooves have strong ties to his surfing background, blending sounds from South America to Africa and back to the West. His breakout hit, Wavy, is still riding high on the airwaves with new music and summer festival appearances on the horizon. We can’t wait to host this incredible artist and show him some of our best Far North surf spots.

SUNSHINE SOUND SYSTEM have been nicin’ up dancehalls from Barcelona to Brixton since 2001. Expect strictly killer reggae riddims, heavyweight hiphop and mashups as Downtown and MC KP bring their unique junglistic fiyah to BOI. Joined onstage by Aotearoa’s undisputed Queen of the Dancehall, RUBI-DU aka MC Silva…this will be one massive session.

After months of restrictions and lockdowns, we are ready to let loose and party Northland! It is important we do that safely and responsibly so we will be following the government guidelines in relation to live events and vaccine passports as they develop, and we will comply with any mandated regulations to ensure festivalgoers, crew and artists are protected. So let’s take two for the team and get back to live events this summer!

In the event of cancellation due to any COVID-19 related restriction, ticketholders will be refunded in full from point of purchase.

BOI Music Festival subscriber presale kicks off 9am Tuesday 19 October with the public onsale from 9am Wednesday 20 October. A limited number of Earlybird tickets are available for only $89 + Booking Fee so get in quick to snap those up. We have also introduced a Genoapay option so fans can spread the cost over 10 payments. Tickets available at www.eventfinda.co.nz

More info and subscriber signup at www.BOIMusicFestival.com

Give us a follow for updates @eventsboi

For further details on the Take 2 For The Team initiative in Northland head to https://rugbyforlife.org.nz/take-2-for-the-team/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url