REINZ Calls For A Three-month Extension To The 90-days Healthy Homes Standards Compliance Timeframe

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has requested the 90-days Healthy Homes compliance timeframe for new or renewed tenancies be extended by three months.

The Residential Tenancies (Healthy Homes Standards) Regulations 2019 states that from 1 July 2021, private landlords must ensure their rental properties comply with the Healthy Homes Standards within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy.

REINZ has worked with members to ensure that they are ready for the Healthy Homes Standards deadlines, and many of the properties our members manage are compliant. However, due to the extended Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown period in Auckland and Alert Levels 2 and 3 in other regions, many landlords and property managers have been unable to complete their Healthy Homes compliance checks or work orders. This is particularly impacting those who had planned upgrades, as well as those who have renewed or entered new tenancies.

On behalf of members, REINZ has requested the 90-days Healthy Homes compliance timeframe be extended by three months to 29 December 2021 to enable landlords and property managers to complete the necessary works. This means that properties that were required to be compliant with Healthy Homes on or before 28 December 2021, would now receive additional time to ensure compliance. This request does not have the intention of bringing forward a Healthy Homes compliance due date, rather to keep landlords on the right side of the law.

Joanne Rae, Head of Property Management at REINZ, says: “We have actively encouraged our members to work with their clients/ landlords to ensure that all Healthy Homes Standards are met in advance of the final timeline. However, we have received significant feedback from property managers that COVID-19 and the various lockdown levels have impacted implementation.

“There is widespread concern that, despite their best efforts, many landlords and property managers are simply unable to comply because of physical restrictions to personal movement, supply chain issues and the need to postpone or reschedule booked work orders with qualified tradespeople.

“Considering these restrictions, we have requested the 90-days Healthy Homes compliance timeframe be extended by three months to allow for the delays and enable landlords and property managers to undertake the necessary works and ensure their rental properties meet the correct standards.”

All boarding houses — except Kāinga Ora (formerly Housing New Zealand) and Community Housing Tenancies — should now comply with the Healthy Homes Standards in accordance with the 1 July 2021 timeframe.

