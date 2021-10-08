on Police Staff Self Isolating After Incident With Covid-19 Positive Person

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Four Police staff members from the Auckland City District are self-isolating following an incident where they were exposed to a person who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Police responded to reports of concern for a woman’s welfare shortly before 1pm on Tuesday October 5.

She was located on Miro Road and was spoken to by Police, who transported her to Auckland Hospital for a mental health assessment.

Once at the hospital it was established the woman was displaying Covid-like symptoms and she has subsequently tested positive.

The four officers who had been dealing with the woman were stood down the same day to be tested and required to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution.

Late last night one of these officers returned a positive test for Covid-19 and Police is working with the Ministry of Health to manage the situation.

The other three officers have since returned a negative day-1 test and will continue to self-isolate and be regularly tested.

A fifth Police officer not involved in the exposure event, but who lives at the same address as one of the four officers is considered a close contact and is also self-isolating as a precaution.

The four police staff involved in the incident were fully vaccinated but enquiries are continuing into the extent of PPE use at the time of the incident.

The Police station where the officer who tested positive is based has under gone a deep clean along with the patrol car involved.

Superintendent Shanan Gray, Relieving Auckland City District Commander

