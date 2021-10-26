Police aware of planned hīkoi
Police are aware of a planned hīkoi intending to travel from Rotorua to
Northland early on Wednesday.
We are strongly advising those who intend to take part in this that any
travel across the Auckland boundary that is not specifically permitted by the
Health order requires an exemption.
Police have been planning around this hīkoi and we are monitoring the
situation. As a result, there will be an increased Policing presence at the
Auckland boundary.
Those who are found to be deliberately breaching alert level restrictions can
expect to face enforcement action. Anyone found to have unlawfully crossed
the Auckland boundary may also face difficulties in returning to their place
of residence given the restrictions in place.
Police have been also liaising closely with our Iwi partners in Tāmaki
Makaurau and Northland on this matter.
These boundaries are in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19 given the
increased risk that the Delta variant poses to our communities.
Police and Iwi are coming to this kaupapa from the same place and we remind
those intending on taking part in this hīkoi that crossing the boundary
cannot happen until such time as Covid-19 restrictions allow for this.
As part of our planning, Police are advising members of the public not
involved in the hīkoi who may be undertaking permitted travel late this
evening to delay this if at all possible.
There are likely to be road closures put in place in the event that those
involved in this hīkoi attempt to unlawfully cross the Auckland boundary.
