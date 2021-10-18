Out Of Touch Prime Minister Must Level With New Zealanders Today

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

The Prime Minister must today tell the country the conditions and timeframe for ending the lockdown in Auckland and then she needs to get up there and see for herself the fallout from nine weeks of lockdown, says National Party Leader, Judith Collins.

“This morning, during his weekly media rounds, the Director General of Health suggested that restrictions couldn’t ease until 90 per cent of Aucklanders were double vaccinated and that would be in four weeks’ time.

“If that is the case, the Prime Minister must say so today and give Aucklanders and the rest of the country some certainty.

“With speculation that the new stepped level system is to be dumped in favour of a ‘traffic light’ arrangement and experts calling for a return to Level 4, New Zealanders are rightly confused and worried.

“It is also time for the Prime Minister to visit Auckland so she can see for herself the damage to lives and businesses the lockdown is doing.

“The Prime Minister is free to travel as an essential worker like Police, health officials and other essential workers are already doing. She needs to get up there.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url