Out Now: Reb Fountain — Iris

IRIS is out now via Flying Nun Records on both black and turquoise vinyl, CD and digitally.

Released today, New Zealand alternative folk artist, Reb Fountain’s 2021 record IRIS is the award-winning artist’s second release with Flying Nun Records.

The perfect extension of her 2020 self-titled record, IRIS elevates Reb Fountain’s music to new heights. Reb effortlessly combines pop elements with her trademark noir folk-punk sound; weaving authentic and anthemic tunes that create an instant and indelible impression.

Reb also has released the visual counterpart to this week’s lead single, and title-track ‘Iris‘; the video directed and filmed by Lola Fountain-Best.

Reb Fountain has also recently announced her IRIS Album Release Tour of New Zealand.

The songs from IRIS will come to life in iconic New Zealand venues this November/December. Reb and band – including Dave Khan, Earl Robertson, and Karin Canzek – have been astounding audiences around the country since the release of her criticality acclaimed, award winning 2020 eponymous album. From touring with Crowded House, to winning the 2021 Taite Music Prize and knocking it out of the park at the Flying Nun 40th Anniversary gala Reb Fountain is a star of our Aotearoa music scene.

Renowned for her spell-binding live performances, Reb’s IRIS tour is a show you don’t want to miss.

Book your passage, and join Reb Fountain and band for these exclusive performances, premiering her highly anticipated new album IRIS along with other favourite material.

IRIS Album Release Tour NZ

Thursday 25th November – Isaac Theatre – Christchurch

Saturday 27th November – Glenroy Auditorium – Dunedin

Friday 3rd December – Opera House – Wellington

Saturday 11th December – The Civic – Auckland

BUY TICKETS TO IRIS ALBUM RELEASE TOUR HERE

In May 2020, Reb Fountain released her self-titled album via Flying Nun Records to much critical acclaim. Reb Fountain won the 2021 Taite Music Prize, was shortlisted for the Silver Scroll award for her song ‘Don’t You Know Who I Am’, and the album Reb Fountain was nominated for five New Zealand Music Awards; Album of the Year, Best Alternative, Best Solo Artist, Best Album Artwork and Best Engineer.

The award-winning songwriter, Reb Fountain, is a consummate recording artist and performer; spell-bounding audiences with her music and artistry alike. Throughout 2020, Reb and her all-star band astounded audiences around the country on her sold out album release tour, joined Crowded House on their 13 date, ‘To The Island Tour’, performed at Splore, and honoured the great Nick Cave at the sold-out Auckland Town Hall show, ‘The Boy Next Door’.

Reb was born in San Francisco and immigrated with her family from North America to Lyttelton — the quiet port town out of Christchurch that’s been fundamental to New Zealand’s alt-folk scene, raising artists like Marlon Williams, Aldous Harding, and Delaney Davidson.

