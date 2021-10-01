Operation Boxing – Charges Laid
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau CIB:
Police have charged a man in connection with yesterday’s fleeing driver
incident in Auckland.
A 28-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court this
afternoon.
He has been charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and he has also
been jointly charged with two counts of using a firearm against a law
enforcement officer.
Police will be limited in further comment in this matter as it now before the
Court.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url