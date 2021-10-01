Operation Boxing – Charges Laid

October 1, 2021Police, Politics, PressRelease, SupercityComments Off on Operation Boxing – Charges Laid

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police have charged a man in connection with yesterday’s fleeing driver 
incident in Auckland.

A 28-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court this 
afternoon.

He has been charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and he has also 
been jointly charged with two counts of using a firearm against a law 
enforcement officer.

Police will be limited in further comment in this matter as it now before the 
Court.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

 